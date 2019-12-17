Ford Adds FX4 Off-Road Package to 2020 Expedition Limited

When it comes to full-sized SUVs, the Expedition is one of the best out there today. The Ford Motor Company poured every little bit of know-how into the fourth generation, which continues to feature a body-on-frame construction and F-150 pickup truck underpinnings.
Introduced to rounds of applause in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Expedition enters 2020 with a bit of a bang. The Limited trim level now has more overlanding capability thanks to the introduction of the FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes off-road shock absorbers.
These help the 32-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch metallic-grey alloy wheels work their magic over rough terrain, and the list continues with seven underbody skid plates. One of them is a sand shield developed specifically to protect the intercoolers of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. A full-length guard of the fuel tank is featured too.
Ford further sweetens the deal with a 3.71:1 electronic limited-slip differential, complemented by a heavy-duty radiator for the engine. Side steps and FX4 badging complete the package, and yes, both the Expedition Limited and Expedition Max Limited are compatible with it.
You want to talk pricing? You got it! First and foremost, the Limited trim level with four-wheel drive will set you back $66,470 excluding destination and acquisition fees. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds $2,035 to the price tag, but you’ll also need to specify the 301A Equipment Group for a grand total of $72,510. That’s right; this fellow here isn’t exactly cheap…
The Expedition Limited FX4 also includes a 360-degree camera system, featuring split-view functionality for a better view of the surrounding terrain. Leather upholstery, wood detailing, rubber floor liners, and lots of safety equipment are standard too.
The Ford Co-Pilot360 suite – which is also standard – consists of driver-assist technologies such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot information with cross-traffic alert, and so forth. The Limited adds adaptive cruise control with stop & go, voice-activated satellite navigation, and enhanced active parking assistance.
