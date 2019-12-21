Buzzing Electric – How the EV Became Mainstream and Cool

3 Lincoln Rolls Out Second Electrified SUV, Say Hello to the Corsair Grand Touring

2 Slammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold Everything

More on this:

VisioBlade: Heated Windshield Wipers Now Available for 2020 Lincoln Aviator

Necessity begets ingenuity, but laziness also breeds ingenuity. Now that winter has come into its own, Lincoln would like to remind Aviator customers of an optional extra called VisioBlade. Described as an “advanced wiper and washer system,” the VisioBlade integrates a heating element that warms up the wiper blades to prevent icy buildups on the windshield and the blades themselves. 42 photos



“It sprays in front of the blade, unlike traditional systems that spray the entire windshield,” said Geoffrey Johnson, body core engineer. “You’re using up to 50 percent less windshield wiper fluid than a traditional system, and you’re improving both day and night visibility by spraying directly in front of the blade as it travels, not over the entire windshield.” The man has a point…



But still, have you ever thought how complex and costly it would be to repair the VisioBlade if anything goes wrong? The blades have integrated nozzles, which means that you’re stuck with the dealership’s prices when the time comes for replacements. Make no mistake about it, but



The good news, however, is that leasing the Aviator shouldn’t pose the same problems as owning the mid-sized luxury SUV in the long term. The VisioBlade system is included in the Elements Package Plus, itself available only with the Reserve I equipment group in the case of the Aviator Reserve trim level. In other words, prepare to pony up $4,930 for the Elements Package, Panoramic Vista Roof with a power sunshade, and the Co-Pilot360 Plus Package.



The Aviator Standard, which is more than $5k more affordable than the Reserve without the Reserve I option, can’t be had with the VisioBlades.



“What’s wrong with putting effort with that ice scraper of yours?” That’s a good question, but do remember what kind of people buy the Aviator in the first place. Luxury is the name of the game, and the VisioBlade certainly resonates with the typical customer interested in buying a Lincoln.“It sprays in front of the blade, unlike traditional systems that spray the entire windshield,” said Geoffrey Johnson, body core engineer. “You’re using up to 50 percent less windshield wiper fluid than a traditional system, and you’re improving both day and night visibility by spraying directly in front of the blade as it travels, not over the entire windshield.” The man has a point…But still, have you ever thought how complex and costly it would be to repair the VisioBlade if anything goes wrong? The blades have integrated nozzles, which means that you’re stuck with the dealership’s prices when the time comes for replacements. Make no mistake about it, but Lincoln has thought of these aspects as well in the name of profit through after-sales services.The good news, however, is that leasing the Aviator shouldn’t pose the same problems as owning the mid-sized luxuryin the long term. The VisioBlade system is included in the Elements Package Plus, itself available only with the Reserve I equipment group in the case of the Aviator Reserve trim level. In other words, prepare to pony up $4,930 for the Elements Package, Panoramic Vista Roof with a power sunshade, and the Co-Pilot360 Plus Package.The Aviator Standard, which is more than $5k more affordable than the Reserve without the Reserve I option, can’t be had with the VisioBlades.

load press release