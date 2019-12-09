Plug-In Hybrid 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Rated 23 MPG Combined

Make no mistake about it, the Lincoln Aviator is a heavy SUV. The plusher sibling of the Ford Explorer is even heavier as a plug-in hybrid, but choosing the top powertrain also translates to 23 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle.
The Environmental Protection Agency has published the figures for the twin-turbo V6 and rear-driven models too, and they average 20 and 21 miles per gallon, respectively. Turning our attention back to the plug-in hybrid Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, the rating for electric-and-gasoline operation is 56 MPGe.
Of the 460 miles of total range, 21 of those can be driven in all-electric mode according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s pretty good but not a trailblazing result, yet Lincoln deserves a round of applause nevertheless.
The thing about the Grand Touring is that it’s also the most powerful Aviator of the lot, packing 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. These figures enable the Lincoln to accelerate to 60 in 5.5 seconds; that’s quite an achievement if you remember that we’re also dealing with a seven-seat sports utility vehicle.
Mind you, this kind of performance and luxury don’t come cheap. The Grand Touring in the most basic of specifications retails at $68,800 in the United States of America, and pricing levels up to more than $90,000 if you tick all the options listed in the configurator. Regardless of powertrain, a ten-speed automatic transmission with a good ol’ torque converter does the shifting for you.
Some of the most important options include the available Adaptive Suspension, which employs 12 sensors that constantly monitor the body’s movements, motion, steering, acceleration, as well as braking. Beyond that, Lincoln offers Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that adds a forward-facing camera. The Air Glide Suspension, however, is the option that offers the highest level of refinement.
In the case of the Grand Touring, two driving modes are especially important to highlight. These are Pure EV, which needs no explaining, and Preserve EV. The latter driving mode saves battery charge and recharges the lithium-ion pack up to 75 percent while mostly using the internal combustion engine for propulsion.
Of the 460 miles of total range, 21 of those can be driven in all-electric mode according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s pretty good but not a trailblazing result, yet Lincoln deserves a round of applause nevertheless.
The thing about the Grand Touring is that it’s also the most powerful Aviator of the lot, packing 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. These figures enable the Lincoln to accelerate to 60 in 5.5 seconds; that’s quite an achievement if you remember that we’re also dealing with a seven-seat sports utility vehicle.
Mind you, this kind of performance and luxury don’t come cheap. The Grand Touring in the most basic of specifications retails at $68,800 in the United States of America, and pricing levels up to more than $90,000 if you tick all the options listed in the configurator. Regardless of powertrain, a ten-speed automatic transmission with a good ol’ torque converter does the shifting for you.
Some of the most important options include the available Adaptive Suspension, which employs 12 sensors that constantly monitor the body’s movements, motion, steering, acceleration, as well as braking. Beyond that, Lincoln offers Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that adds a forward-facing camera. The Air Glide Suspension, however, is the option that offers the highest level of refinement.
In the case of the Grand Touring, two driving modes are especially important to highlight. These are Pure EV, which needs no explaining, and Preserve EV. The latter driving mode saves battery charge and recharges the lithium-ion pack up to 75 percent while mostly using the internal combustion engine for propulsion.