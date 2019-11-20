Lincoln Rolls Out Second Electrified SUV, Say Hello to the Corsair Grand Touring

Replacing the MKC with Ford Escape underpinnings, the Corsair is all-new from the ground up for the 2020 model year. The C2 vehicle architecture also enables various levels of electrification, including a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.
Similarly to the Aviator plug-in hybrid, the most fuel-efficient Corsair is called Grand Touring because Lincoln is too proud of telling it as it is. The compact crossover combines a 2.5-liter gasoline engine running on the Atkinson cycle with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, and the goodies are delivered to all four wheels by the PowerSplit e-continuously variable transmission. In total, the projected output is 266 hp.
EPA range in Pure EV mode is estimated at more than 25 miles, which means that you’re better off buying the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime. Because the electric motor is integrated into the rear axle, all-wheel drive comes standard with torque vectoring and all that jazz automakers like to boast in every press release and marketing material.
Preserve EV is another driving mode, designed to conserve the lithium-ion battery’s energy as much as possible. Remaining modes include Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery, and Deep Conditions (no sexual innuendo intended). “The hybrid powertrain provides a step-up offering in our lineup, delivering effortless acceleration and all-wheel-drive capability that is unique to this segment,” declared chief engineer Patrick Smith.
Even though it’s a plug-in crossover, the Corsair Grand Touring still is a utility vehicle at heart. Sliding rear seats, a choice between a split bench or 60/40 folding seats, enough storage capacity in the trunk for four golf clubs or four full-size pieces of luggage, there’s a lot to like about the packaging o this fellow here. Luxury is also important in a Lincoln, which is why Perfect Position front seats offer 24-way adjustments.
Standard and available safety features are top-of-the-line for the compact segment, and as you’d expect, customers can also opt for a high-definition color head-up display. Scheduled to arrive next summer at showrooms nationwide, the Corsair Grand Touring will be produced at Louisville Assembly in Kentucky next to the Escape.
