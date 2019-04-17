autoevolution

2020 Lincoln Corsair Hits Small Luxury SUV Segment with Aviator Cues

Ford’s luxury brand Lincoln is in full swing at the New York Auto Show (NYIAS) where it currently displays the newest addition to its revived lineup of SUVs, the brand new 2020 Corsair.
A blend between the Navigator, Aviator and even the new Ford Escape, the Corsair becomes the smallest Lincoln SUV on the market, getting ready to replace the MKC starting later this year.

Having the brand new Aviator to rely on for inspiration, Lincoln compacted most of the features of the bigger SUV and packed them into the Corsair, down to the six symphonic chimes that act as electronic alerts and are poised to become one of the brand’s signature features.

Described as “a sanctuary for the senses” the Corsair also borrows from its bigger brother the Revel audio system and will be offered in three interior designs, namely Beyond Blue, Cashew and Medium Slate.

Engine wise, the offer for the Corsair will at least for the moment not comprise a hybrid powertrain. There will be however two turbocharged four-cylinder engine options available.

The first is a  2.0-liter that develops 250 hp and 275 lb.-ft. of torque and the second a larger 2.3-liter that packs 280 hp and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Both units are paired with a new 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

“Entering the fastest-growing luxury segment, the all-new Corsair is artistically crafted, expertly designed and infused with our unwavering attention and commitment to detail; it’s unapologetically Lincoln,” said in a statement Joy Falotico, Lincoln president.

“Corsair’s addition to the portfolio means Lincoln now has a full family of SUVs to exceed the needs of our luxury clients.”

Ford says the new Corsair will begin arriving at dealerships this fall. Prices have not yet been announced.

Full details on the model as released by Lincoln can be found in the document attached below.
