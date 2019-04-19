2020 Corsair Debuts as Lincoln's Smallest SUV, Shares New Ford Escape Platform

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair has made its official debut this week at the New York Auto Show. It may be the smallest of their SUV models, but it's big on design and features.

There's nothing confusing about the Corsair's place once you understand the small one is named after pirates. This replacement for the MKC is based on the same Ford global platform as the 2020 Escape. So it's like a really fat Focus, though you wouldn't know it based on the size. This will easily compete with the Acura RDX and Lexus NX.



The engine range is in line with our expectations. It starts with the 2.0 EcoBoost turbo making 250-horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton Meters) of torque. But this high-grade show car has the 2.3-liter four-cylinder with 280 HP and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm), which suggests our hunches about an Escape ST were right all along. Lincoln is also working on a plug-in hybrid system that should offer just North of 200 horsepower form a 2.5-liter+electric motor combo.



The exterior styling is nearly identical to all the above-mentioned models, especially the ones that are based on normal platforms. It's got wrap-around taillights on a huge trunk panel, deep metallic blue paint and chrome trim all over. Somehow, this reminds us of a classic Audi Q7.



