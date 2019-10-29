Ford Discontinues Flex Full-Size Crossover, Lincoln Also Drops MKT

Joined at the hip to the MKT, the Ford Flex is no longer with us. The Blue Oval has confirmed that the full-size crossover will no longer be produced, ending an 11-year run at the Oakville plant in Ontario, Michigan.
“The 2008 Ford Flex dared to be bold” when it was new, combining the aesthetics of a station wagon with retro-flavored styling influences from the woodies of the 1930s. It could be considered a minivan as well, but then again, the strongest point of the Flex was the rather tempting sticker price.
For the 2019 model year, the MSRP kicks off at $30,575 excluding destination charge. The underpinnings may be old, but even the entry-level specification is value-oriented thanks to the tons of standard equipment and desirable amenities. These include seating for seven adults, SYNC infotainment, the Reverse Sensing System, 17-inch aluminum wheels painted in Sparkle Silver, as well as the six-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.
The tried-and-tested V6 with 3.5 liters of displacement and Ti-VCT is also standard, along with front-wheel drive and the 100A equipment group. As for how the Flex stacks up against other Ford models, the Edge retails at $31,100 and the Explorer levels up to $36,675 without freight.
We’ve heard the Flex is going the way of the dodo since November 2016 for the 2020 model year, and as for the MKT, the Lincoln Motor Company made a business case for the luxed-up model as a fleet-only vehicle. Heading onto the U.S. configurator reveals the fate of the luxury crossover utility vehicle as well, namely “the Lincoln MKT is not available as part of our 2020 lineup, but you can find all the same offerings and more in our current suite of crossovers and SUVs.”
Production of both nameplates is winding down at the Oakville Assembly Complex, and no, the Ford Motor Company doesn’t plan to replace the Flex and MKT for the time being. The best calendar year for the Flex was 2009 with 38,717 sales in the United States, which is less than half of the original target of 100,000 per year.
