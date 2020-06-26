Photo Comparison: New 2021 Ford F-150 vs. Old 2020 Ford F-150

Here Is DecoLiner, the Coolest $500,000 Double-Decker Motorhome

When all is said and done, it’s hard to be critical of the redesigned F-150 given how many improvements were made without diluting the Restyled for the 2018 model year, the thirteenth generation of the F-150 is unmistakably Ford up front. The unique headlamps, the grille design, even the bumper has that certain something that makes it instantly recognizable.The front bumper hasn’t changed much from the outgoing truck, but the newcomer does feature a little more garnish and cooler headlights. Somewhat similar to the GMC Sierra, the signature lights are complemented by more pronounced wheel arches and a sharper hood. All told, this is evolution rather than revolution.Moving on to the side profile, the front-fender garnish and mirror caps along with the PowerBoost badging on the front doors set the 2021 Ford F-150 apart from its predecessor. The shape of the front doors and windows, however, is a throwback to the 2015 to 2020 model. As for the rear end, the taillamps are the biggest change even though the bed of the all-new truck is more practical than ever before.However, stepping inside the F-150 is what will convince you how much of an improvement Ford has made. Better materials, an airier cabin, a cooler shift knob for the 10-speed automatic transmission, an all-digital instrument cluster, and SYNC 4 touchscreen infotainment as standard are only a few of the highlights.Available as an optional extra on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, the Max Recline Seats are to die for. According to the Blue Oval, they “fold flat to nearly 180 degrees, with the bottom cushion rising to meet the back cushion and the upper back support rotating forward up to 10 degrees for maximum comfort.”When all is said and done, it’s hard to be critical of the redesigned F-150 given how many improvements were made without diluting the #BuiltFordTough character we all know and love. Pricing information will be announced late this summer, and production will be handled by the Dearborn and Kansas City assembly plants.