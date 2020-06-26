All-New 2021 Ford F-150 Revealed, Hybrid V6 Engine Option Is Called "PowerBoost"

This 1963 Corvette Z06 "Holy Grail" Sat for 46 Years, Now Getting Second Chance

It’s finally here, alright! The fourteenth generation of the F-150 is #BuiltFordTough as you expected, but it’s also raising the bar in the light-duty truck segment with goodies such as an all-new electrical architecture that supports over-the-air software updates. 31 photos



An 8.0-inch touchscreen comes standard on the XL and XLT but a 12-inch unit is also available. Both versions feature the owner’s manual in digital format, and SYNC 4 sweetens the deal with detailed how-to videos.



On the capability front, the 3.5-liter PowerBoost promises “at least 12,000 pounds of maximum available towing capacity." Indeed, ladies and gents; the EcoBoost V6 has gone hybrid! The targeted driving range as per the EPA test cycle is “approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gas” according to



PowerBoost is available from the XL to the Limited, every trim level of the F-150 to be more precise. Inside the 10-speed Modular Hybrid automatic transmission is where the electric motor is located, and the 35- kW rating translates to short bursts of 47 horsepower.



"Most powerful in its class" is how the full-hybrid option is described, which means that the F-150 has bettered the HEMI V8 and small-block engine in Ram and Chevy trucks with the PowerBoost. No figures were offered today although the Ford Motor Company boasts "the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup truck."



Electric propulsion is made possible by a 1.5- kWh battery pack, neatly tucked underneath the truck to maximize cabin space and cargo area in the bed. But wait, that’s only the tip of the iceberg!



The Pro Power Onboard system is basically a built-in generator, available with various outputs on gas engines and the PowerBoost. The hybrid has the highest outputs at 2.4 or 7.2 kilowatts. Power is available through 120- and 240-volt outlets running 20 and 30 amps. The Dearborn-based manufacturer quotes enough energy for “28 average refrigerators, a bed full of electric dirt bikes, or an entire job site worth of tools.”



Remember



Another exclusive feature of the fourteenth-gen workhorse is called Max Recline Seats. Available on King Ranch and higher trims, the optional seats can fold to nearly 180 degrees. The bottom cushion rises to meet the back cushion, allowing the driver and his front passenger to sleep in the truck.



No information has been offered about EV either. Until further notice, the following release and technical specifications sheet will have to suffice.



Download attachment: 2021 Ford F-150 technical specifications (PDF)

load press release