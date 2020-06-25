2021 Ford F-150 “Kicks @$$” According to American Actor Denis Leary

The voice of Francis in A Bug’s Life and Diego in the Ice Age franchise, American actor Denis Leary has been pitched to present the all-new Ford F-150. And as the headline implies, the half-ton truck promises to blow your mind as well as the competition away with many best-in-class accolades.
Days ago, the Blue Oval made a bold statement about the workhorse that will be presented by Leary tonight at 8 pm EDT. “The most powerful light duty full-size pickup” is what to expect from the newcomer, and Ford likely refers to the all-electric option that will launch by the middle of 2022.
“Your week is going to get a lot more productive after Thursday,” tweeted Ford Canada, posting a picture of a plastic tailgate protector that features a ruler on it. The photograph also reveals that the protector can be used as a workbench, and this brings us to the F-150 Hybrid with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost.
The hybridized V6 powerplant will feature an onboard generator according to multiple for execs, and yes, the e-motor will help the six-cylinder engine save fuel in urban driving. Don’t, however, expect Prius gas mileage, for obvious reasons.
According to a VIN decoder for the 2021 model year F-150, the output of the hybrid engine is listed as “to be determined.” The same can be said about the Power Stroke turbo diesel which hasn’t proven too popular with the outgoing generation of the half-ton truck. Speaking of engine options, Ford dealer technicians who prefer the Coyote outnumber those in favor of the EcoBoost options.
The 5.0-liter engine soldiers on with 395 horsepower, and this gets us to the following question. Given that the ICE-only EcoBoost develops 375 horsepower, will the hybrid be more potent than the Coyote? For short periods of time when the electric motor helps with acceleration, that may be the case.
Another unknown about the F-150 is the Raptor. We know the SuperCab has been discontinued for the 2021 model year, but will the off-road truck get the V6 as a standalone unit or with hybrid assistance? We don’t know yet, but here’s hope that Leary will tell us how the cookie crumbles in a few hours’ time.
