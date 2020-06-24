Ford Dealer Technicians Choose Coyote V8 Engine Over EcoBoost V6 in the F-150

Old habits die hard, or so the saying goes. Ford took a bet a few years ago with the EcoBoost line of turbocharged gasoline engines, and two of them are available in the F-150 as well. The light-duty truck from the Blue Oval was the only half-tonner with force-fed gasoline options until Chevrolet rolled out the Tripower in the Silverado 1500.
A four-cylinder engine that struggles to match the fuel economy of the small-block V8, the 2.7-liter turbo in the ‘Rado wasn’t designed exclusively for truck applications. Also available in the Cadillac CT4 luxury sedan and rumored as the sole powerplant in the new Colorado as well, the newcomer is pretty much a direct response to the EcoBoost.
However, have you ever wondered what Ford service technicians actually prefer if they wanted to buy an F-150 today? You know, the guys who work on these mills for a living. A dealership in Bessemer, Alabama wanted to find out, and this gets us to the following video from Town and Country TV.
Out of 15 employees, 10 prefer the Coyote V8 while five are split between the 3.5- and 2.7-liter versions of the EcoBoost. Those advocating for boost wax lyrical about the torque and fuel economy while technicians in favor of the Five-Oh motor stand their ground with arguments such as easier maintenance, more aural pleasure, and all that jazz.
Nate, a certified master technician, prefers the Coyote because “we seem to see less of them in here for repairs.” Another tech chooses the 2.7 thanks to the reliability of the upgraded turbos over the cam phaser problems of the 3.5 and the oil consumption issue of the V8 motor.
There’s no mistaking that none of these engines is perfect, and neither are the Pentastar, HEMI, or small-block V8 offered by the competition. On the other hand, it’s worth remembering that FoMoCo offers the most varied selection of powerplants in the half-ton segment.
Curiously, none of the employees nor the general manager have chosen the 3.3-liter base V6, which has a reputation with rental fleets instead of retail customers. The Power Stroke turbo diesel isn’t featured in the following clip either, likely because it’s based on a 2004 design and it’s made in the UK.
However, have you ever wondered what Ford service technicians actually prefer if they wanted to buy an F-150 today? You know, the guys who work on these mills for a living. A dealership in Bessemer, Alabama wanted to find out, and this gets us to the following video from Town and Country TV.
Out of 15 employees, 10 prefer the Coyote V8 while five are split between the 3.5- and 2.7-liter versions of the EcoBoost. Those advocating for boost wax lyrical about the torque and fuel economy while technicians in favor of the Five-Oh motor stand their ground with arguments such as easier maintenance, more aural pleasure, and all that jazz.
Nate, a certified master technician, prefers the Coyote because “we seem to see less of them in here for repairs.” Another tech chooses the 2.7 thanks to the reliability of the upgraded turbos over the cam phaser problems of the 3.5 and the oil consumption issue of the V8 motor.
There’s no mistaking that none of these engines is perfect, and neither are the Pentastar, HEMI, or small-block V8 offered by the competition. On the other hand, it’s worth remembering that FoMoCo offers the most varied selection of powerplants in the half-ton segment.
Curiously, none of the employees nor the general manager have chosen the 3.3-liter base V6, which has a reputation with rental fleets instead of retail customers. The Power Stroke turbo diesel isn’t featured in the following clip either, likely because it’s based on a 2004 design and it’s made in the UK.