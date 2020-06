A few snaps from Tuesday nights event with Jacky Ickx, @zwart, @bonneville_200, @chopard and of course the #935pikespeak... Posted by Road Scholars on Thursday, March 5, 2020

Kremer Racing is the German team which is most often associated with the 935 . As a matter of fact, they’ve tuned the rear-engined model to such an extent that the K3 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979. Now that the history lesson is over, let us move back into the not-so-distant past.Revealed with great pomp and circumstance in 2018 at the Rennsport Reunion, the modern revival of the 935 pays tribute to the original even though it wasn’t designed to go racing. Based on the 911 GT2 RS but not road-legal, the special edition is limited to only 77 units worldwide.One example of the breed went to Jeff Zwart, a Porschephile that has previously conquered Pikes Peak in 911s. Instead of locking his 935 into an air-conditioned garage, the eight-time hill climb champion plans to race his carbon-clad Porsche up the Rocky Mountains this August. Revealed at an event where legendary driver Jacky Ickx was in attendance, the “Pikes Peak” will duke it out against a Hellcat Redeye Widebody, Acura NSX, Nissan GT-R, Mazdaspeed3, and a Ford Mustang FR500S in the Time Attack 1 division.As we wait for the Race to the Clouds to unfold, pixel artist Jonisbal took inspiration from Zwart’s 935 to create a slightly different automotive work of art, featuring a more pronounced wing. The whale-tailed Kremer K3 mentioned earlier replaces the already massive stock wing.“Took a bit of tweaking to get the right proportions to flow with the contours of the long tail, but doesn’t look too bad,” he said. And frankly speaking, the result is bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful. The wheels and exhaust system have also been modified, and the rear bumper is cut out in the center in such a way that you can easily see the snails.Even though it’s not entitled to wear a license plate, the modern 935 doesn’t feature any engine mods over the 911 GT2 RS. A 3.8-liter boxer hides under the hood, packing 700 PS (691 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque. Of course, that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels instead of all four like the Turbo and Turbo S do.