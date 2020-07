While we’re waiting patiently for the Ford Motor Company to take off the veils on July 13th , pixel artist Mo Aoun came up with “the best 3D rendering” of the Bronco yet. Even though the rear quarter panels and doors are on the extreme side of exterior design, those fender flares certainly look the part.Imagined in green and a bronze-like color, the four- and two-door renderings are joined by a third rendering on Instagram. The latter is based on the LED headlights and front grille teaser picture from Ford, and thanks to it, we know how much the front bumper resembles the Jeep Wrangler in Rubicon flavor.Coincidence or not, the Blue Oval didn’t shy away from benchmarking the Bronco against the Wrangler. Execs have even fired a few shots at Fiat Chrysler, suggesting that FoMoCo has come up with a superior product.Test drives, reviews, and consumer demand will ultimately decide which is top dog, but looking at the bigger picture, the Wrangler’s following is hard to crack. A higher price tag for the Bronco won’t help either, and as opposed to Jeep, the Ford Motor Company has yet to confirm an all-electric powertrain.Only a plug-in hybrid is in the pipeline for the Bronco, along with one or two V6 options and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the standard engine. The Wrangler, by comparison, will be available as a “4xe” plug-in hybrid for the 2021 model year while the electric version will likely arrive for the 2022 model year.Last year, Jeep sold 228,024 units of the JL and JLU in the United States. This is the customer pool that Ford is targeting with the all-new Bronco, but given its footprint and engine options, people who were originally interested in the Explorer may also make the switch to the off-road utility vehicle.It’s a big market, indeed. Also worthy of mentioning, the mid- and compact-sized Bronco models won’t be imported to Europe or the Asian continent.