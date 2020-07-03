2021 Ford Bronco "Family Silhouette Teaser" Confirms 7-Speed Manual Transmission

Uploaded on Facebook then deleted after a few hours by an account which isn’t affiliated with the Ford Motor Company, the following teaser photo reveals exactly what the headline implies. Not only are we treated to the silhouettes of two mid-size Broncos and the compact-sized Sport, but the manual transmission option is easily noticeable as well.
The two-door model – which doesn’t feature doors or roof panels in the most Jeep Wrangler way possible – is the one with the seven-speed stick shift. Both mid-size models feature six-lug wheels, confirming once more that the Bronco is based on the Ranger pickup.
Because it’s a unibody and noticeably smaller, the Sport doesn’t feature a full-size spare on the tailgate. On the upside, all-wheel drive will be standard – and so will turbocharged power. The compact crossover will feature a 1.5-liter engine as standard, but customers are likely to prefer the 2.0-liter EcoBoost because it has one additional cylinder.
As far as we know, the Sport will be exclusively automatic. An eight-speed transmission, to be more precise, the same one that Ford uses in the Escape, Edge, Focus, and a few other front-driven models with unitary architectures. The bigger of the two models, on the other hand, will be elevated to the 10-speed tranny of the Ranger and F-150.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost will be the standard engine choice, followed by at least one V6 but likely two of them and a plug-in hybrid. It remains to be seen if the PHEV will be centered around a four- or six-cylinder powerplant, but nevertheless, Ford is following in the footsteps of the Wrangler. 4xe is how the plug-in hybrid Jeep family is known, and the Wrangler with this powertrain will roll out to dealer lots before year’s end.
Expect to see the “family silhouette teaser” pop up again on July 6th according to a leaked schedule from the Bronco6g.com forums, followed by a “license plate teaser” the next day. After the big reveal on July 13th, a “family product manifesto" will be released as well.
