2021 Ford Bronco Family Adding New Models in the Future, Says Official

Remember the Bronco “pickup truck” rendering from a little over a month ago? Chances are that Ford will offer an off-road workhorse similar to it in the future, and it would make a lot of sense even alongside the all-new Ranger Raptor. 21 photos



Speaking to



Dave Pericak, the head honcho of the Ford Icons division, has recently assured us that any Bronco has to live up to the Go Any Over Terrain mantra of the original. Even the Bronco Sport – which shares its unitary construction with the Escape crossover – is a very different vehicle under the skin.



In addition to a mid-size Bronco pickup, a compact truck that could be called Maverick is expected as early as 2021. It’s not known if the newcomer will be a part of the family, but it’s worth highlighting that the compact model shares the C2 vehicle architecture with the Bronco Sport and Escape.



Adding a full-size Bronco based on the F-150 would be a bit of a stretch but not impossible. Lest we forget, the second through fifth-generation models all had half-ton underpinnings from the F-100 and F-150 workhorses.



On an ending note, we’re days from the grand reveal of the The Bronco-styled truck with the Ranger's footprint would also take on the likes of the Jeep Gladiator , and based on the latter’s price point, the Blue Oval could also make a tidy profit on the yet-to-be-confirmed model. For the time being, we do know for certain is that the Bronco sub-brand will number more than two models.Speaking to Automotive News , consumer marketing manager for the U.S. market Mark Grueber said that “we will continue to look to where there are customers we could satisfy with the Bronco and how to continue to expand the brand in the future.” Don’t, however, expect any badge-engineering.Dave Pericak, the head honcho of the Ford Icons division, has recently assured us that any Bronco has to live up to the Go Any Over Terrain mantra of the original. Even the Bronco Sport – which shares its unitary construction with the Escape crossover – is a very different vehicle under the skin.In addition to a mid-size Bronco pickup, a compact truck that could be called Maverick is expected as early as 2021. It’s not known if the newcomer will be a part of the family, but it’s worth highlighting that the compact model shares the C2 vehicle architecture with the Bronco Sport and Escape.Adding a full-size Bronco based on the F-150 would be a bit of a stretch but not impossible. Lest we forget, the second through fifth-generation models all had half-ton underpinnings from the F-100 and F-150 workhorses.On an ending note, we’re days from the grand reveal of the 2021 Bronco . The two- and four-door models will be joined by the Sport, and all of them will be available to reserve on July 13th. The lesser of the three siblings will be manufactured in Mexico while the mid-size ‘Ronco will be made in Michigan.