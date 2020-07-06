2021 Ford Bronco "Dealer Document" Confirms 2022 Ranger Truck Platform

Posted on the Ford Bronco 2021 group on Facebook, the screenshots at the center of this story are extremely intriguing. The fine print reads "do not share this document outside of your dealership team," and it’s easy to understand why if you go through all of the information listed in it.
First things first, the Ford Motor Company says that the Bronco would have been revived earlier - based on the 2004 concept - if the Great Recession of 2008 didn't take its toll on the economy. Secondly, the Bronco R isn't a series-production vehicle but a purpose-built racer that celebrates the original model’s victory at the 1969 edition of the Baja 1000.
And now, let’s talk about that headline. "The all-new Bronco two- and four-door models feature a Bronco-specific variant of Ford's new second-generation global mid-size truck architecture." Indeed, ladies and gents - the off-roader's underpinnings will find their way in the 2022 Ranger with minor modifications to the ladder-frame architecture.
Ford didn't confirm if the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear or 35-inch tires, but spy shots confirm both items. The questions and answers-style document also mentions G.O.A.T., an acronym that means Go Over Any Terrain according to the Dearborn-based automaker.
G.O.A.T. is also the project name for the original Bronco from the 1960s, and an unverified report suggests that the all-new model will feature G.O.A.T. modes for the high-tech active suspension system.
The Ford Motor Company further confirmed more than 200 and 100 aftermarket accessories for the Bronco and Bronco Sport at launch. Both of them are scheduled to premiere on July 13th instead of July 9th because the original date coincides with O.J. Simpson’s birthday.
Last, but certainly not least, the mid-size Bronco is going to be manufactured alongside the Ranger pickup truck in Wayne, Michigan. The compact-sized Bronco Sport with Escape underpinnings and a three-cylinder turbo as the base engine will be made in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Given that we’re one week away from the grand reveal, look forward to a few more tasty leaks and teasers in the coming days.UPDATE
Ford Icons head honcho Dave Pericak has confirmed to Yahoo! Finance that G.O.A.T. modes are indeed in the offing. Essentially a hardware-software mélange, the Go Over Any Terrain system links the active suspension of the Bronco to an array of sensors that track the terrain, weather, traffic, and... wait for it... even the music you’re listening to.
And now, let’s talk about that headline. "The all-new Bronco two- and four-door models feature a Bronco-specific variant of Ford's new second-generation global mid-size truck architecture." Indeed, ladies and gents - the off-roader's underpinnings will find their way in the 2022 Ranger with minor modifications to the ladder-frame architecture.
Ford didn't confirm if the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear or 35-inch tires, but spy shots confirm both items. The questions and answers-style document also mentions G.O.A.T., an acronym that means Go Over Any Terrain according to the Dearborn-based automaker.
G.O.A.T. is also the project name for the original Bronco from the 1960s, and an unverified report suggests that the all-new model will feature G.O.A.T. modes for the high-tech active suspension system.
The Ford Motor Company further confirmed more than 200 and 100 aftermarket accessories for the Bronco and Bronco Sport at launch. Both of them are scheduled to premiere on July 13th instead of July 9th because the original date coincides with O.J. Simpson’s birthday.
Last, but certainly not least, the mid-size Bronco is going to be manufactured alongside the Ranger pickup truck in Wayne, Michigan. The compact-sized Bronco Sport with Escape underpinnings and a three-cylinder turbo as the base engine will be made in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Given that we’re one week away from the grand reveal, look forward to a few more tasty leaks and teasers in the coming days.UPDATE
Ford Icons head honcho Dave Pericak has confirmed to Yahoo! Finance that G.O.A.T. modes are indeed in the offing. Essentially a hardware-software mélange, the Go Over Any Terrain system links the active suspension of the Bronco to an array of sensors that track the terrain, weather, traffic, and... wait for it... even the music you’re listening to.
Highlight: @Ford Global Director of Icons Dave Pericak on the new Ford Bronco and how the car company is redesigning its vehicles: pic.twitter.com/xkSp4U3RCm— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) July 6, 2020