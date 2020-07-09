2021 Ford Bronco Confirmed With 2.7-Liter V6 Engine, 315/70R17 Tires, Soft Top

Jaguar F-Type "Suzuki Swift" Face Swap Is Why We Need More Japanese Sports Cars

The all-new Bronco is almost here, and the options list has been decoded with three days and a few hours to go until the reveal! As the headline implies, the big news is that we have official confirmation for a V6 mill. 21 photos



At the other end of the spectrum, the base trim comes with 255/70R16 all-season tires. As far as axle ratios are concerned, the rear end is available with 3.73 and 4.7 gears while the rear is treated to 4.27, 4.46, and 4.7 gears. Obviously, a disconnecting sway bar for the front axle is offered too.



Trim levels? The 2021 Bronco has a few of them, starting with the Base, Big Bend, and Black Diamond. Further up, customers can choose between the Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, and First Edition. The Wildtrak nameplate is taken from the overseas Ranger available in Europe and Australia.



Exterior colors galore, and yes,



No fewer than five packages are in the pipeline, including a “Sasquatch Package.” Roof options include a hard top, dual tops, modular hard top, and finishes such as Carbonized Gray, Shadow Black, and the body’s color.



8- and 12-inch touchscreen displays for the SYNC 4 infotainment system, bicycle and watersport carriers, a roof-mounted cargo box, large and small light bars for the roof and bumper, and underbody lighting are listed too.



It remains to be seen if the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 will make the cut next year, but what is certain about the Bronco is that a hybridized option is coming, likely a plug-in hybrid powertrain. And as a brief refresher, the SUV will be shared with the next-gen Ranger. “72roadster” posted the options list on the Bronco6G forum , and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is featured as the only alternative over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo. A seven-speed manual joins the 10-speed automatic box, and tire options top with 315/70R17 rubber shoes from BF Goodrich.At the other end of the spectrum, the base trim comes with 255/70R16 all-season tires. As far as axle ratios are concerned, the rear end is available with 3.73 and 4.7 gears while the rear is treated to 4.27, 4.46, and 4.7 gears. Obviously, a disconnecting sway bar for the front axle is offered too.Trim levels? The 2021 Bronco has a few of them, starting with the Base, Big Bend, and Black Diamond. Further up, customers can choose between the Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, and First Edition. The Wildtrak nameplate is taken from the overseas Ranger available in Europe and Australia.Exterior colors galore, and yes, Cyber Orange is definitely happening! It's joined by Velocity Blue, Rapid Red, Race Red, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Area 51, Iconic Silver, Antimatter Blue, Oxford White, Shadow Black, Black Onyx, and three more that haven’t been deciphered yet.No fewer than five packages are in the pipeline, including a “Sasquatch Package.” Roof options include a hard top, dual tops, modular hard top, and finishes such as Carbonized Gray, Shadow Black, and the body’s color.8- and 12-inch touchscreen displays for the SYNC 4 infotainment system, bicycle and watersport carriers, a roof-mounted cargo box, large and small light bars for the roof and bumper, and underbody lighting are listed too.It remains to be seen if the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 will make the cut next year, but what is certain about the Bronco is that a hybridized option is coming, likely a plug-in hybrid powertrain. And as a brief refresher, the body-on-frame platform of the off-roadwill be shared with the next-gen Ranger.