1973 Cadillac Fleetwood Is a Netflix Movie Star Used by a Golden Globe Winner

Celebrity cars often come with one of a kind modifications that set them apart from the rest of the standard models, and the 1973 Cadillac Fleetwood that we have here makes no exception. 17 photos



It goes without saying this isn’t supposed to be a daily driver, but a special occasion car that can be used for anything from weddings to parties. And the best of all is that the Fleetwood isn’t really that expensive, as the highest bid at the time of writing is close to $13,000. If you believe you’ve seen this limo before, it’s because the Fleetwood has actually been used in “Dolemite is my name,” Eddie Murphy’s most recent movie that’s now available on Netflix.The car was the one that Murphy’s character Rudy Ray Moore used to go to the premiere of his film, and is you think that a vehicle that showed up in a movie isn’t something that special, just wait until you find out how the whole thing came to be.Basically, the production team wanted a truly one of a kind car to be used by Moore, and because this had to be a limo, they picked the ’73 Cadillac Fleetwood for the job. A standard model would have been too mainstream, so what they did was purchase two cars and then stitch them together for a longer unique Cadillac limo.The two Cadillacs were sectioned, grafted, and reinforced, with the center section entirely coming from the second model. The result was a longer limousine that obviously featured a series of additional modifications to run properly, including new brakes, a new exhaust system, and several interior changes to allow for the video equipment used during the movie shooting.The car is powered by a 472ci (7.7-liter) big-block Chevy engine, and the owner of the car, who’s now selling it on eBay , says it’s been refreshed and runs great.“The front seat room is fairly tight due to the requirements for the rear seating. You may decide to remove the divider and keep it open allowing more room,” they say.It goes without saying this isn’t supposed to be a daily driver, but a special occasion car that can be used for anything from weddings to parties. And the best of all is that the Fleetwood isn’t really that expensive, as the highest bid at the time of writing is close to $13,000.

