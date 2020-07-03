An Old but Gold Chrysler Concept – the ME Four-Twelve

2 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 Jeep Wrangler "4xe" Going On Sale Before Year's End

1 Jeep Gladiator Altitude Is All Blacked Out Parts, We’re Shown a White Pickup

More on this:

Order Books are Open for the Electrified Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe

Jeep has long been the flagship brand of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group and now the Americans are ready to steer the course once more – heading with full electrification speed towards the Old Continent. The first ships – the Compass and Renegade 4xe – are setting plug-in hybrid sails towards the western territories of Italy and France. 10 photos



The new, plug-in hybrid American Jeeps that are branded ‘Made in Italy’ will become available in just three versions: ‘Limited’, ‘S’ and ‘Trailhawk’. They also come with two output flavors - 190 or 240 hp, along with new connectivity, technology, and safety enhancements.



Since they are electrified, the 4xe models also arrive with exclusive benefits - new e-driving functions, as well as easyWallbox domestic charging solutions. The company’s well-known ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ motto is being updated for the electrification age with a ’going anywhere and doing anything on zero emissions’ credo.



The plug-in hybrid range for the Renegade 4xe and the Compass kWh battery.



The latter can be recharged at home with a choice of ‘easyWallbox’ or ‘Connected Wallbox’ solutions as well as via any public charge point. The 1.3-litre turbo engine has 130 (Limited) or 180 HP (Trailhawk and S), while the electric motor is always giving up 60 HP – top billed performance includes a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.5 seconds along with maximum speeds of 130 kph (80 mph) in EV mode and up to 200 kph (124 mph) in hybrid configuration.



The company does not seem to have a staged strategy because both 4xe models will quickly become available – in a matter of weeks – for other clients in European markets. And while Jeep is a decidedly American brand, it is only logical that Italy becomes among the first to receive the Renegade and Compass 4xe – both are produced locally at the FCA plant in Melfi.The new, plug-in hybrid American Jeeps that are branded ‘Made in Italy’ will become available in just three versions: ‘Limited’, ‘S’ and ‘Trailhawk’. They also come with two output flavors - 190 or 240 hp, along with new connectivity, technology, and safety enhancements.Since they are electrified, the 4xe models also arrive with exclusive benefits - new e-driving functions, as well as easyWallbox domestic charging solutions. The company’s well-known ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ motto is being updated for the electrification age with a ’going anywhere and doing anything on zero emissions’ credo.The plug-in hybrid range for the Renegade 4xe and the Compass 4xe is limited to around 50 km (a little over 31 miles) of fully electric driving, as is the norm for today’s modern PHEVs. Both draw power from a combination of the front-turbo gasoline 1.3-liter and rear-drive electric motor feeding off an 11.4battery.The latter can be recharged at home with a choice of ‘easyWallbox’ or ‘Connected Wallbox’ solutions as well as via any public charge point. The 1.3-litre turbo engine has 130 (Limited) or 180(Trailhawk and S), while the electric motor is always giving up 60 HP – top billed performance includes a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.5 seconds along with maximum speeds of 130 kph (80 mph) inmode and up to 200 kph (124 mph) in hybrid configuration.

load press release