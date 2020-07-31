How the Need for a Child Seat Made the Extraterrestrial Car

4 New Harley Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Crate Engine Now on the Market

3 The Chevy "LS427/570" Crate Engine Trumps the LS7 in the Camaro Z/28, 'Vette Z06

This Is GM’s New 350 Small-Block V8 for Your Next Custom Project

In America more than anywhere else carmakers are selling not just cars. The crate engine segment is a booming one, thanks largely to the great number of garages that are making a living out of rebuilding cars, old and new. 39 photos



At a time when all the spotlights are aimed at the new



“Building on the history and versatility of the original 350 first available in Chevrolet models such as the Camaro and Corvette, this engine continues to deliver,” said in a statement Andrew McKittrick, manager of GM’s propulsion portfolio.



“Every GM Genuine Parts engine incorporates our very latest engineering technology and product enhancements to offer a reliable and dependable product for our customers.”



The engine is already available at dealers, and it comes in three variants. Gen 1 is meant to be compatible with trucks, vans and SUVs made from 1987 to 1995, Gen 1e LD is dedicated to light-duty trucks from 1996 to 2002, and Gen 1e HD covers heavy-duty trucks from 1996 to 2002. At least these are the official uses for the engine, but we’ll likely see some crazy applications for it in no time as well.



Prices for the engine are available by contacting your local dealer. All of the American Big Three are selling crate engines, but GM is certainly at the top of the pack. Its 350 small-block, for instance, sold close to 270,000 units since the latest version was introduced in 2005. And the carmaker doesn’t plan to stop here.At a time when all the spotlights are aimed at the new Ford Bronco , GM announced the launch of a brand new version of the very successful 350 (5.7-liters), described as not being “remanufactured or reverse engineered” from existing hardware, but an entirely new proposition: the V8 comes with new roller camshaft-ready four-bolt main blocks (mechanical fuel pump capable), new cylinder head and block castings, forged steel crankshafts, new valve covers, and oil pan and timing cover, among others.“Building on the history and versatility of the original 350 first available in Chevrolet models such as the Camaro and Corvette, this engine continues to deliver,” said in a statement Andrew McKittrick, manager of GM’s propulsion portfolio.“Every GM Genuine Parts engine incorporates our very latest engineering technology and product enhancements to offer a reliable and dependable product for our customers.”The engine is already available at dealers, and it comes in three variants. Gen 1 is meant to be compatible with trucks, vans and SUVs made from 1987 to 1995, Gen 1e LD is dedicated to light-duty trucks from 1996 to 2002, and Gen 1e HD covers heavy-duty trucks from 1996 to 2002. At least these are the official uses for the engine, but we’ll likely see some crazy applications for it in no time as well.Prices for the engine are available by contacting your local dealer.

Editor's note: GM's new 350 V8 depicted only in the main photo of this piece, gallery shows other crate engines. GM's new 350 V8 depicted only in the main photo of this piece, gallery shows other crate engines.

load press release