11,230-rpm LS7 V8 Crate Engine Sounds Like a NASCAR Racecar on Steroids

With the help of chief camshaft designer Billy Godbold from Comp Cams, Benjamin Strader spent approximately three years getting the valvetrain up to snuff for high revolutions per minute. The 358-cu.in. engine cranks out 921 horsepower at 9,300 rpm and up to 545 pound-feet of torque at 8,200 rpm, the kind of engine speeds a stock LS7 wouldn’t support without blowing up in a puff of smoke while spewing out pistons.Most impressively, however, is that the LS7 revved up to 11,230 rpm on the dyno. Let that sink in for a minute, then try to remember other powerplants on par with this baby. The Formula 1-derived engine in the Mercedes-ONE is much obliged to top 11,000 rpm while the Cosworth motor in the Aston Martin Valkyrie redlines at 11,100 rpm.“I could not have possibly come this far without support from so many, starting with my wife Suzanne,” said Strader. While he may seem worried as the engine surpasses 10,000 revs, Strader is obviously impressed at the end of the dyno test by the NASCAR-like sound.A living legend among Chevy enthusiasts, the LS7 went official in the sixth generation of the Corvette in Z06 flavor as well as the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28. The crate motor is available to purchase at approximately $11,000 including warranty. Peak output is rated at 6,300 revolutions while the redline doesn’t go further than 7,000 rpm.General Motors no longer offers 7.0-liter options in series-production vehicles. The Camaro and ‘Vette don’t go higher than 6.2 liters for the LT1, LT2, and LT4 while Cadillac is currently boasting 4.2 liters and a twin-turbo arrangement in the CT6.Not long now, the mid-engined Corvette will downsize to 5.5 liters , avalvetrain, and a pair of turbos.