autoevolution

11,230-rpm LS7 V8 Crate Engine Sounds Like a NASCAR Racecar on Steroids

29 Nov 2019, 14:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
There’s a place called EFI University in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, “designed specifically to teach the principles and skills required to successfully navigate your way through the fast-paced world of high-performance electronic fuel injection.” But if you give these guys an LS7 crate engine, they won’t mind developing it into a screaming banshee.
27 photos
Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris HarrisChevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by Chris Harris
With the help of chief camshaft designer Billy Godbold from Comp Cams, Benjamin Strader spent approximately three years getting the valvetrain up to snuff for high revolutions per minute. The 358-cu.in. engine cranks out 921 horsepower at 9,300 rpm and up to 545 pound-feet of torque at 8,200 rpm, the kind of engine speeds a stock LS7 wouldn’t support without blowing up in a puff of smoke while spewing out pistons.

Most impressively, however, is that the LS7 revved up to 11,230 rpm on the dyno. Let that sink in for a minute, then try to remember other powerplants on par with this baby. The Formula 1-derived engine in the Mercedes-AMG ONE is much obliged to top 11,000 rpm while the Cosworth motor in the Aston Martin Valkyrie redlines at 11,100 rpm.

“I could not have possibly come this far without support from so many, starting with my wife Suzanne,” said Strader. While he may seem worried as the engine surpasses 10,000 revs, Strader is obviously impressed at the end of the dyno test by the NASCAR-like sound.

A living legend among Chevy enthusiasts, the LS7 went official in the sixth generation of the Corvette in Z06 flavor as well as the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28. The crate motor is available to purchase at approximately $11,000 including warranty. Peak output is rated at 6,300 revolutions while the redline doesn’t go further than 7,000 rpm.

General Motors no longer offers 7.0-liter options in series-production vehicles. The Camaro and ‘Vette don’t go higher than 6.2 liters for the LT1, LT2, and LT4 while Cadillac is currently boasting 4.2 liters and a twin-turbo arrangement in the CT6.

Not long now, the mid-engined Corvette will downsize to 5.5 liters, a DOHC valvetrain, and a pair of turbos.

LS7 crate engine Dyno Run General Motors sound NASCAR v8
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of BritainWar Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET TrailblazerCHEVROLET Trailblazer Small SUVCHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8 CoupeCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day