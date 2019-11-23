autoevolution

C8 Corvette ZR1 Supercar Confirmed by GM Official With Hybrid Twin-Turbo V8, AWD

23 Nov 2019
As everyone is waiting for the C8 Corvette in Z06 flavor to pounce at the competition, numerous rumors revolve around the ZR1. But first, let’s recap what the C8.R has under the hood.
At long last, General Motors has decided to put a twist on the racing car that will contest the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and GT Le Mans class of the World Endurance Championship. Instead of a pushrod V8, the N/A engine with 5.5 liters of displacement now features a flat-plane crankshaft that helps it rev like crazy. The output ratings for the C8.R are 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, meaning that it’s barely more potent than the LT2.

Moving on to the Z06, the engineers were told to come up with a similar engine to the LT5 utilized by Corvette Racing. To this effect, look forward to 5.5 liters and a DOHC valvetrain, mirroring the design of the Voodoo V8 in the Shelby GT350 and GT350R ‘Stangs from Ford Performance. Even though we still don’t have any confirmation in regards to natural aspiration or twin-turbocharging, there’s no denying the powerplant in the C8 Corvette Z06 is truly exciting.

And finally, it’s time to talk about the ZR1. As the headline implies, “a senior official at GM” described as “an even higher-placed source” by MotorTrend made a business case for “a performance hybrid system.” The twin-turbo V8 engine based on those of the C8.R and LT5 of the Z06 in conjunction with an electrified front axle will also translate to “the first-ever AWD Corvette.”

The official at General Motors didn’t elaborate on the finer details of the so-called LT7, but did tell MotorTrend that the Blackwing V8 from Cadillac isn’t the basis of the Corvette’s engine. “GM gave Cadillac and Chevrolet separate pots of money to design two different DOHC V8s simultaneously,” hence the LTA codename for the 4.2-liter powerplant shared by two CT6 models.

If you were wondering what’s the biggest difference between the two engines, what we know so far is that the Blackwing is a hot-V design while the Corvette’s engine has the turbochargers outside of the block. On an ending note, 900 horsepower in the Z06 could take the king of the 'Vettes into hypercar territory.
