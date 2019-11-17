Split Wing C8 Corvette Looks Like a Fighter Jet, Has Floating Arches

View this post on Instagram

Corvette C8 Widebody V3. For this one, I took inspiration from the C8R and gave it split wings, just 'cause. Rendered in Z06 yellow. . . . . . #corvette #chevy #corvettec8 #corvettestingray #stingray #chevrolet #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #design #cardesign #car #carlifestyle #american #musclecar #racecar #supercar #speedhunters #joyofmachine #photoshop #cgi

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karradv) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:16am PST