Split Wing C8 Corvette Looks Like a Fighter Jet, Has Floating Arches

17 Nov 2019, 14:56 UTC ·
Tons and tons of widebody C8 Corvette renderings - this is one of the Internet's main ways of replying to the introduction of the mid-engined 'Vette. Nevertheless, these pixel stunts will eventually influence the real builds coming next year, when the newcomer hit the streets.
We'll talk more about the deeper meaning of these renderings below. Meanwhile. I've brought along one of the sharpest examples of such eye candy.

This 2020 Corvette has been gifted with a WB kit and the fresh aero stands out even when compared to the said mountain of renderings. For one thing, the new styling cues seem to be defined by angular visual stunts, whether we're talking about the front or the rear end of the go-fast machine - helmet tip to digital artist Karan Adivi for this piece.

And while the front of the beast is dominated by the massive floating arches, it's the split wing that takes the cake as far as the posterior is concerned.

Of course, the stance of the machine, which mixes a microscopic ground clearance with super-sized wheels, also deserves credit for the looks of the contraption.

"What about those builds mentioned in the intro?" I hear you asking. For the record, the first customer deliveries of the GM halo car have been delayed, which means they're now set to take place in February 2020.

And, given the affordable nature of the machine (this kicks off at under $60,000, remember?), this is a perfect starting point for a mid-engined build. So if this year's SEMA show was overpopulated with Mk V Supras, would like to guess what car will dominate the 2020 edition of the Vegas venue?

Hopefully, the aftermarket developers working on the C8 will be a tad more creative than those who massaged the 2020 Supra - it's not that the projects built on the Japanese sportscar were uninteresting, but many of them simply weren't extravagant enough to stand out when placed next to each other.

