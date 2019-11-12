C8 Corvette Z06 Interior Design Sketch Features Mugello Circuit, ARM, Spec Mode

autoevolution
 

Following the small-block V8 in the Stingray, the Z06 is expected to level up to a DOHC engine with a flat-plane crankshaft and 5.5 liters of displacement. The high-revving powerplant will be joined by a numer of design changes, including a steering wheel with the Z06 emblem and 12 o’clock center stripe.
Provided by Chevy to CNET's Roadshow in a batch of other ‘Vette photographs, the sketch before you also features the Mugello Circuit in the digital instrument cluster. That’s somewhat of a curious choice given that Mugello is better suited to motorcycle racing, but then again, it’s also proof that the Z06 will be trackable.

The acronym ARM is another curiosity worth highlighting, along with a red button on the steering wheel labeled “Spec Mode.” It’s almost impossible to guess what General Motors is referring to in either case, but as ever, there’s lots of carbon-fiber trim throughout the cabin and a heated steering wheel as well.

Previous reports on the Corvette Z06 suggested that Chevy would go forward with a twin-turbo V8 packing 800 horsepower, but on the other hand, that’s too much of a jump from 495 horsepower for the 6.2-liter LT2 engine. The Corvette ZR1 or E-Ray Hybrid as some people call it could feature an electrified front axle and up to 1,000 bustlin’ horsepower in total for hypercar-killing performance.

Turning our attention back to the Corvette Z06, the rumor mill switched from twin-turbo V8 to the flat-plane crank and natural aspiration because that’s what the C8.R racing car features under the hood. The motorsport-spec engine is rated at 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, and homologation rules for a LM GTE racing car state two things. For starters, the engine "must be derived from a series-production engine." And secondly, "more than 300 units" should be fitted to the road-going model.

The C8.R will make its race debut in January 2020, which means that the Corvette Racing is currently borrowing its know-how to the road-going development team for the Corvette Z06. In light of the GM-UAW fiasco that affected production at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky, the next iteration of the C8 should be presented towards the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year at the earliest.

If Chevy does choose the DOHC flat-plane V8 as the means of propulsion for the zed-oh-six, then the only all-American alternative with the same type of engine would be the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R. From 5.2 liters of displacement, the Voodoo V8 cranks out 527 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.
