2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition Heading to 2019 SEMA Show

Established in 1889, Carhartt, Inc. describes itself as a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage. Headquartered in Michigan like General Motors, the apparel & gear company has agreed to borrow its name for a special edition of the Chevrolet Silverado HD.
The production-ready truck will be on display at the 2019 SEMA Show, and if you were wondering, it’s a 2021 model year. That means U.S. dealerships will receive the special edition next fall.
Exclusively available as a crew cab, the Silverado 2500 LTZ-based pickup is complemented by the Z71 Off-Road Package as standard. That’s Chevrolet talk for skid plates, Hill Descent Control, and twin-tube Rancho shock absorbers on all four corners of the full-sized truck.
“When the concept vehicle was shown, consumer response exceeded even our highest expectations,” declared Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of the Chevrolet brand at General Motors. “Listening to the enthusiastic feedback of show-goers and truck enthusiasts led to the development of the production truck that customers have been clamoring for.”
Also exclusive is the Mosaic Black Metallic paintwork, which looks wonderful thanks to the Carhartt gold pinstriping and badging. 20-inch tires of the all-terrain variety, a rollup tonneau cover embossed with the Carhartt logo, black detailing for the hood scoop, and chrome garnish for the grille surround and inserts sum up the exterior makeover.
Stepping inside the Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition is a treat in itself thanks to two-tone leather upholstery, finished in Jet Black and Carhartt Brown with unique stitching and embroidered headrests. All-weather floor liners with the Carhartt logo are also featured, and for the time being, Chevrolet doesn’t have a starting price to reveal.
Heading onto the U.S. configurator for the Silverado 2500, the crew cab LTZ with 4x4 and the Z71 Off-Road Package isn’t cheap. Before any other option and freight charge, the suggested retail price is $55,780 if you go for the 6.6-liter gasoline V8 and six-speed automatic transmission. Level up to the Duramax and ten-speeder, and you’re looking at $65,670 for a three-quarter-ton truck.
Exclusively available as a crew cab, the Silverado 2500 LTZ-based pickup is complemented by the Z71 Off-Road Package as standard. That’s Chevrolet talk for skid plates, Hill Descent Control, and twin-tube Rancho shock absorbers on all four corners of the full-sized truck.
“When the concept vehicle was shown, consumer response exceeded even our highest expectations,” declared Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of the Chevrolet brand at General Motors. “Listening to the enthusiastic feedback of show-goers and truck enthusiasts led to the development of the production truck that customers have been clamoring for.”
Also exclusive is the Mosaic Black Metallic paintwork, which looks wonderful thanks to the Carhartt gold pinstriping and badging. 20-inch tires of the all-terrain variety, a rollup tonneau cover embossed with the Carhartt logo, black detailing for the hood scoop, and chrome garnish for the grille surround and inserts sum up the exterior makeover.
Stepping inside the Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition is a treat in itself thanks to two-tone leather upholstery, finished in Jet Black and Carhartt Brown with unique stitching and embroidered headrests. All-weather floor liners with the Carhartt logo are also featured, and for the time being, Chevrolet doesn’t have a starting price to reveal.
Heading onto the U.S. configurator for the Silverado 2500, the crew cab LTZ with 4x4 and the Z71 Off-Road Package isn’t cheap. Before any other option and freight charge, the suggested retail price is $55,780 if you go for the 6.6-liter gasoline V8 and six-speed automatic transmission. Level up to the Duramax and ten-speeder, and you’re looking at $65,670 for a three-quarter-ton truck.