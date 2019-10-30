Fake Dodge Viper Is Actually a C4 Corvette, Looks Like a Hot Wheels Car

Some cars manufactured by different automotive producers can come together in a very LEGO-like fashion more than others. Well, the C4 Chevrolet Corvette and the first-generation Dodge Viper seem to have this kind of relationship.
As such, every now and then we come across a build that mixes the two, with these contraptions usually showing up for grabs online - it's only normal for such creatures to trade hands, as one can only be happy with such an unbalanced melange for so long (more on this below).
This time around, a yellow VipVette (or is it a Corviper?) has apparently shown up for grabs, with the machine being brought to our attention by 1320video, as you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
It looks like the contraption is offered for $8,000 and, while we're at it, you should know that an early Viper, which is a 90s toy, can't be taken home without parting ways with north of $30,000 (this is the low end of the market, of course).
Then again, it's not like you'll get the real deal. Sure, the 80s ride that is the C4 'Vette is a decent starting point for a build, but you'll need to invest serious cash into it before matching the performance offered by the Viper, with its V10.
Oh, and if you zoom in on the pics of the car, it's not just that interior that falls below standards - the exterior of this melange could also use some extra work.
What about the benefits of such a build? Well, in your slower journey, you can at least steer clear of the conclusion many first-gen Viper drivers had, namely that their machine wants to kill them.
Then there's the bonus of convincing those who aren't in the know that you own a supercar, if that's what you're after...
