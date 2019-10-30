Modernized Porsche 944 Looks Sleek, Rubber Ducktail Spoiler Stands Out

These days, there are plenty of Porsche lovers who have a difficult time getting over the four-cylinder switch of the 718 Boxster and Spyder, but, of course, the discussions about four cylinders being too few for a Zuffenhausen machine are nothing new. For instance, such talk also took place in the 80s, when the carmaker introduced the 928.
This model upped the ante on multiple fronts compared to the 924, which was the first front-engined rear-wheel-drive Porscha to enter the market, despite the 928 grand tourer having been designed first.
Speaking of which, the 944 was more affordable and easier to handle that the 928, which. of course, meant the first was hugely popular despite the below-turbo derivatives not packing that much of a punch.
In fact, a total of 163,192 units of the 944 were build between 1982 and 1991, which meant this was the most popular sportscar in the history of the marque before the arrival of the Boxster/Cayman and the 997 Neunelfer Carrera.
Now, there have been plenty of rumors revolving around the return of the 928, with this being expected to land as a Panamera Coupe (the whole thing would lead to a Bentley Continenta GT vs Flying Spur situation, since the Brits share the platform with the second-gen Panny). But what about the 944?
Well, given the four-pot 718s, Porsche won't bring back the 80s toy anytime soon. Nevertheless, digital artist The Sketch Monkey has decided to give the 944 an update that would bring it closer to our time.
Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can simply check out the screenshots above. If, however, you're willing to zoom in on the Photoshop process in between, make sure to check out the YouTube clip below for the full modernization.
Marouane (this is the actual name of the pixel wielder) always loves to deliver such pieces and if you're looking for something even spicier, here's a the gear head's take on the Lamborghini Countach.
