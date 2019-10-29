Cupra Ateca Welcomes Limited Edition, Only 1,999 Will Be Made

Meet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the Rich

SEAT isn’t exactly the most popular brand of the Volkswagen Group, and this shows if you take a look through the Spanish automaker’s lineup. What’s worse, the Cupra performance division is a bit lacking in terms of marketing. 16 photos



Turning our attention to the Ateca Limited Edition, only 1,999 will be built to “guarantee its rarity.” Reading between the lines, it wouldn’t make too much sense to build more of them for two reasons. First and foremost, pricing is very prohibitive for most potential customers. And secondly, most people in the market for a compact crossover want exactly that, not a go-faster machine.



As opposed to the bog-standard model, the Limited Edition sweetens the deal with a few modifications such as the titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic that saves seven kilograms in overall weight. 20-inch alloy wheels with a wider track and copper garnish also help to bring the point home, along with carbon-fiber exterior parts such as the roof spoiler, copper interior moldings that are carbon fiber as well, and Alcantara body-hugging seats finished in Petrol Blue.



There’s no denying the modifications level up the appeal of the Ateca by a considerable margin, and precisely because



As with every other Ateca with Cupra branding, this fellow here takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that channels 300 PS and 400 Nm to the 4Drive system with the help of a dual-clutch transmission. 247 km/h and 4.9 seconds to 100 km/h are the most important metrics, and if you insist, the WLTP rating for fuel consumption is 8.5 to 8.9 liters for every 100 clicks.



Oh, and as a brief refresher, there's a mid-cycle refresh in the pipeline for calendar year 2020. These 1,999 models could represent the last hurrah of the pre-facelift Cupra Ateca, which is why holding out for the newer version could turn out to be the more inspired course of action.

