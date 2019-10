The official trailer for the adventure landed yesterday and, as we get closer to the big date, there's more action to enjoy.Let's take the rendering that brought us here. This brings a widebody take on the new BMW Z4 and yes, we're talking about the custom incarnation of the sportscar that will be found in the game.This widebody kit has been completed by digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who used the iconic 3.0 CSL (check this racecar out in the gallery above) as inspiration for the contraption (perhaps the wheels are the strongest nod to the Batmobile, as the Bimmer was nicknamed).However, while the second-gen Z4 we have here looks just as... wildbody as you'd expect, the most dramatic change might come when the vehicle is viewed from behind.In this take, the split rear wings are hardly visible, but the pumped-up shape of the German toy makes quite a difference. So make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for the complete goodies.Speaking of which, let's take the time to remember that Bryn Alban, who is the vehicle director for the NFS series, also rendered a widebody Z4.The image of the velocity tool reached social media yesterday, albeit with this being more a hobby for the afficioando, you shouldn't expect to see that particular version in the game.Returning to Khyzyl Saleem, the artist has prepared multiple machines for the game. In fact, the widebody Polestar 1 he created even went on to become a build in the real world. The resulting machine machine will greet us on October 5, when the SEMA show kicks off.