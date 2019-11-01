autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Tuned Corvette ZR1, Gets Unlucky

1 Nov 2019, 16:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Some would say that the 755 horsepower of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is already too much muscle. Then again, there are justifications for adding even more power to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 animating the American supercar. For one, how does aiming to beat the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race sound?
4 photos
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Tuned Chevrolet Corvette ZR1Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Tuned Chevrolet Corvette ZR1Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Tuned Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
With the Superveloce Jota incarnation of the Aventador packing an MSRP of $$517,770 and the C7 ZR1 starting at $118,900, this is obviously a David vs. Goliath scenario.

So you shouldn't be surprise that YouTuber Street Speed 717, who owns the range-topping 'Vette has decided to take on the said challenge.

After all, the gear head has sent his slab of America to the gym, with that V8 now churning out about 1,000 hp (this output is listed on pump juice).

One thing led to another and the Chevy got together with an Anventador SVJ. And, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the drag race only came natural.

Now, since the two were on the road, they didn't go for the usual long fight, turning to brief surges instead, as you'll notice at the 6:06 and 7:37 points of the clip below.

However, in their effort to spend the night not inside a hotel that has steel bars for decoration, the drivers managed to reach a clear conclusion on which of the two supercars is quicker. Please don't street race and take such battles to the track, though.

And since the naturally aspirated V12 of the Raving Bull, which delivers 770 hp in stock trim, has been gifted with a straight-pipe exhaust, there were no doubts about the aural side of the fight.

Of course, the Italian exotic remains the obvious choice when it comes to cornering and we should all keep in mind that, with its 6:44.97 cronograph number, the Aventador SVJ continues to keep the Nurburgring production car lap record in its trophy cabinet.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 drag racing Lamborghini Chevrolet
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day