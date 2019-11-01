Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Tuned Corvette ZR1, Gets Unlucky

Some would say that the 755 horsepower of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is already too much muscle. Then again, there are justifications for adding even more power to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 animating the American supercar. For one, how does aiming to beat the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race sound?
With the Superveloce Jota incarnation of the Aventador packing an MSRP of $$517,770 and the C7 ZR1 starting at $118,900, this is obviously a David vs. Goliath scenario.
So you shouldn't be surprise that YouTuber Street Speed 717, who owns the range-topping 'Vette has decided to take on the said challenge.
After all, the gear head has sent his slab of America to the gym, with that V8 now churning out about 1,000 hp (this output is listed on pump juice).
One thing led to another and the Chevy got together with an Anventador SVJ. And, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the drag race only came natural.
Now, since the two were on the road, they didn't go for the usual long fight, turning to brief surges instead, as you'll notice at the 6:06 and 7:37 points of the clip below.
However, in their effort to spend the night not inside a hotel that has steel bars for decoration, the drivers managed to reach a clear conclusion on which of the two supercars is quicker. Please don't street race and take such battles to the track, though.
And since the naturally aspirated V12 of the Raving Bull, which delivers 770 hp in stock trim, has been gifted with a straight-pipe exhaust, there were no doubts about the aural side of the fight.
Of course, the Italian exotic remains the obvious choice when it comes to cornering and we should all keep in mind that, with its 6:44.97 cronograph number, the Aventador SVJ continues to keep the Nurburgring production car lap record in its trophy cabinet.
