Porsche 918 Spyder Drag Races McLaren 720S, Amazement Follows

Fortunately, this drag race involving the Porsche 918 Spyder and the McLaren 720S took place at the drag strip, which brings plenty of benefits. So not only did the drivers benefit from the prepped surface of the track and kept things on the safe side, but the quarter-mile progress of the velocity beasts was perfectly tracked.
Given the hypercar vs. supercar nature of the race, the stakes were quite high. And it's enough to mention that the MSRP of the 918 Spyder sits three times as high compared to that of the 720S. Heck, as Brooks, the owner of the Macca, aptly mentions in the video portraying the sprinting brawl, the battery replacement cost for the Porscha would cover the price of a used 720S.
Regardless, the British toy and the German machine duked it out on four different occasions - no, there wasn't an uneven number of runs, since the drivers weren't necessarily hooked on establishing a clear winner.
Of course, the rubber play a key role here. And it's worth mentioning that the McLaren had left its factory tires behind in favor of Toyo R888Rs, which are known to deliver brilliant results, having allowed the supercar to deliver a 9.7s quarter-mile run in factory condition.
As for the Porsche 918 Spyder, the hyper hybrid came with the factory Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which haven't proven to be the best choice for drag racing in the case of various speeding machines.
Nevertheless, it looks like the battery of the Zuffenhausen halo car was fully charged, as this can obviously have a serious influence on its 1/4-mile performance (here's what can happen when the electron juice is supposedly in short supply).
Now, if you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip straight to the 1,320 feet action, you should know this kicks off at the 4:55 point of the clip below.
