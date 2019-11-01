autoevolution
 

Chevrolet Switches Camaro ZL1 With Camaro ZL1 1LE for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

1 Nov 2019, 17:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Motorsport
Billed as “the fastest, most track-capable Camaro ever,” the ZL1 with the 1LE Track Performance Package is the new face of Chevrolet in NASCAR. The replacement for the Camaro ZL1 will enter the Cup Series in 2020 with more aerodynamic know-how thanks to computational fluid dynamics and wind-tunnel testing.
5 photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
In other words, the ZL1 is gone after two seasons in NASCAR to make room for the ZL1 1LE. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car,” declared Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of performance and motorsport.

Remembering the Camaro ZL1, it should be mentioned that the outgoing Cup Series racecar qualified in pole at the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2018 followed by an outright win a week later. Other versions of the Team Chevy pony are currently contesting the Xfinity Series, Michelin Pilot Challenge GS Class, Pirelli World Challenge GTS division, NHRA Funny Car, as well as the Pro Stock and Sportsman classes.

Turning our attention back to the 1LE, this option came to be in the 1980s for the third generation of the ‘Maro. It’s also then that the 1LE debuted on the track in addition to the showroom, and the fourth- and fifth-gen Camaro have also featured the 1LE. Including other nameplates such as the Monte Carlo and Impala, Chevrolet has won 39 manufacturer championships in NASCAR and 31 driver championships.

In the 2019 season, the Camaro ZL1 is the weapon of choice for five Team Chevy drivers. These are Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. The Daytona Speedweeks in February 2020 is when NASCAR enthusiasts will be able to see the newcomer in action, fighting for pole and the win once again.

Those interested in the road-going model should be aware the ZL1 1LE isn’t exactly cheap even by Hellcat Redeye and Shelby GT500 standards.

As opposed to $25,000 for the entry-level LS, the range-topping trim level costs $62,000 plus $7,500 for the 1LE Track Performance Package. In addition to the six-speed manual, there’s a ten-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter available for $1,595. The grand total is $74,190 including the $995 destination charge and $2,100 gas-guzzler tax.
Team Chevy NASCAR 2020 Chevrolet Camaro pony car Chevrolet Camaro racing car Chevrolet
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8 CoupeCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day