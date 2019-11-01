Chevrolet Switches Camaro ZL1 With Camaro ZL1 1LE for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

Billed as “the fastest, most track-capable Camaro ever,” the ZL1 with the 1LE Track Performance Package is the new face of Chevrolet in NASCAR. The replacement for the Camaro ZL1 will enter the Cup Series in 2020 with more aerodynamic know-how thanks to computational fluid dynamics and wind-tunnel testing.
In other words, the ZL1 is gone after two seasons in NASCAR to make room for the ZL1 1LE. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car,” declared Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of performance and motorsport.
Remembering the Camaro ZL1, it should be mentioned that the outgoing Cup Series racecar qualified in pole at the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2018 followed by an outright win a week later. Other versions of the Team Chevy pony are currently contesting the Xfinity Series, Michelin Pilot Challenge GS Class, Pirelli World Challenge GTS division, NHRA Funny Car, as well as the Pro Stock and Sportsman classes.
Turning our attention back to the 1LE, this option came to be in the 1980s for the third generation of the ‘Maro. It’s also then that the 1LE debuted on the track in addition to the showroom, and the fourth- and fifth-gen Camaro have also featured the 1LE. Including other nameplates such as the Monte Carlo and Impala, Chevrolet has won 39 manufacturer championships in NASCAR and 31 driver championships.
In the 2019 season, the Camaro ZL1 is the weapon of choice for five Team Chevy drivers. These are Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. The Daytona Speedweeks in February 2020 is when NASCAR enthusiasts will be able to see the newcomer in action, fighting for pole and the win once again.
Those interested in the road-going model should be aware the ZL1 1LE isn’t exactly cheap even by Hellcat Redeye and Shelby GT500 standards.
As opposed to $25,000 for the entry-level LS, the range-topping trim level costs $62,000 plus $7,500 for the 1LE Track Performance Package. In addition to the six-speed manual, there’s a ten-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter available for $1,595. The grand total is $74,190 including the $995 destination charge and $2,100 gas-guzzler tax.
