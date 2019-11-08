Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare

Its creation was the result of a joint effort between Motion Performance and Long Island-based Baldwin Chevrolet, and it really has a lot going for it. It’s called the Chevrolet Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT and the key part of its name is the Phase III bit.
Its claimed quarter-mile time was 11.5 seconds, so it probably has closer to 500 horsepower - otherwise it wouldn’t be able to match this claim. And back in the day, when you purchased the car, it came with a guarantee that it would be able to match this claim.
It certainly has more power than a regular Corvette of the era, so those extra-wide rear tires are not there just for show - they are required to help it put the power down. But they don’t look out of place thanks to the flared wheel arches.
This car really pops visually, and most of that pop is comes from its wonderful Candyapple Gold and Black two-tone paint scheme. The black accents are incredibly clever on this car, highlighting some shapes without feeling like too much - they accentuate the pert rear end, the hood bulge and the middle of the roof and it all looks really pleasant and well done.
set to go under the hammer again in January 2020 when it is expected to fetch more than it did nearly 15 years ago.
