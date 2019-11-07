autoevolution
 

C8 Corvette Production Start Pushed Back to February 2020

7 Nov 2019, 11:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
General Motors and the UAW found themselves between a rock and a hard place for six weeks, a stoppage that affected the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit in more than one way. Other than the financial aspect of the strike, the endless back and forth has translated into massive delays in production.
80 photos
2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertbile2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Motor Authority received confirmation from Chevrolet spokesperson Kevin Kelly about the fate of the C8 Corvette, and it’s not pretty. The order books may be open, the U.S. configurator may be live, but production won’t start until February 2020 for the 2020 model year. Adding insult to injury, this also means the convertible will enter production a bit later than originally planned.

For the time being, the Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky is rushing to finish C7 Corvette production to meet the remaining orders. Between the seventh and eighth generation, General Motors will upgrade the facility with new tools designed specifically for mid-engined car production.

The C8 was originally intended to reach the first customers by the end of 2019, but even though there’s a bit of a wait until the spring of 2020, it will be well worth it. The LT2 small-block V8 and eight-speed DCT from Tremec make the Stingray the quickest and the fastest “base Corvette” ever.

Opting for the Z51 Performance Package translates to 2.9 seconds to 60 mph, the quarter-mile run is over in 11.2 seconds at 121 mph, and top speed is rated at 184 mph. Without the Z51 option, the “base base Corvette” is much obliged to hit 194 mph.

Not even the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 can match these numbers, a car that Stuttgart describes as “perfectly irrational” on the U.S. website. What truly is irrational is that Chevy asks $60k for the ‘Vette, an outstanding proposition for a mid-engined sports car that has so much to offer.

General Motors has disappointed time and again over the past few years, but the C8 raises the bar for every automaker with sporty credentials. Also worthy of mentioning, the arrival of the C8 is bad news for the Toyota Supra, a BMW Z4 in disguise that’s priced way above MSRP because the hype hasn’t died down yet.
C8 Corvette production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette sports car Chevrolet Corvette UAW
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Lister Makes Better Jaguars than JaguarLister Makes Better Jaguars than Jaguar
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Why You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space TelescopeWhy You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space Telescope
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future World's Fastest SUVs to Take on the AutobahnWorld's Fastest SUVs to Take on the Autobahn
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8 CoupeCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day