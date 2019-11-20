autoevolution

Front-Engined C8 Corvette Concept Looks Like an American Ferrari

Ah... the dream of a front-engined C8 Corvette - it's not like the transition to a mid-engined platform is regarded as a step down, but pure imagination means we are once again here to talk about a front-engined 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
This rendering work portrays the General Motors halo car in a form that easily deserves the "eye candy" label. And, despite the position of the engine being maintained, the upmarket move brought by the generation change can still be noticed, since this contraption looks considerately more elaborated than the retired C7 'Vette.

In fact, those of you following our SpeedShot tales (as you'll see below, there's a tag for that) are probably wondering where they've seen this design before - while we have featured the work in the past, that was only the rear view of the toy. And digital artist Pedro Ruperto has now completed the rest of the machine, as you'll be able to notice in the social media posts at the bottom of the page.

Last time around, the Brazilian gear head gifted the C8 Corvette with headlights appearing to come from the Ferrari SF90-Stradale. And the influences of the thousand-horsepower hybrid Fezza seem to still be present.

Don't get us wrong, though, this concept still has a strong personality. However, the resemblance between the Chevrolet Corvette and various Maranello models has been a topic of debate for quite some time. For example, here's a "shaved" C7 ZR1 (the aero pack installation takes place post-shipping to the dealer), with this reminding us of the said Italian exotics.

Then again, out there in the real world C7 owners have decided to fit.... Lamborghini-like light clusters to their cars, with such aftermarket pieces covering both ends of the vehicle. And you can check out such an example in the YouTube vid below.


