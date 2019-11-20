Front-Engined C8 Corvette Concept Looks Like an American Ferrari

View this post on Instagram

3/4 front of my corvette proposal to the #sketchitweeklychallenge . This #concept #Corvette is one more exercise proposed by @sketchit_br. The briefing was to #design the new #frontengine #chevroletcorvette with this 3 main key words: #leanmuscle #pureamerican and #emotional. Soon i ll post the moodboard plus the ideation #sketches L #transportationdesign #automotivedesign #cardesign #carillustration #carrendering #rendering #sketch #sketching #photoshop #illustration #digitalillustration #cintiq #wacom #braziliandesigner #brazilianautodesigner #madeinusa #chevrolet

