Simplified Lamborghini Countach Concept Looks Better Than Most Supercars

9 Nov 2019, 12:11 UTC ·
There are many aficionados, myself included, who believe the best-looking examples of the Lamborghini Countach are the early models, such as the Periscopio, which were born before the carmaker started adding extra aero work. But how about an overly simplified incarnation of the 80s icon? Well, we are looking at such a thing.
This back-to-basics Countach looks more like a 3D model than anything else - it not only skips certain body details, such as badges and vents, but it also says no to texture, even though the headlights and taillights are here to reinforce the identity of the creation.

Of course, we could day-dream about Sant'Agata Bolognese paying attention and keeping the design of its specials simple, which is the opposite of what the Raging Bull is doing (just check out the recent SC18 Alston if you're looking for an example).

However, we have something better to do, namely discuss the origin of the said Lambo. You see, this Countach is actually a proposal for a future paper sculpture.

Florian Weber, the gear head behind the toy, has created the Paperlegend label, which is now on Kickstarter. While the idea behind this German car lover's DIY sculptures seems spot on, he still has to work on his crowdfunding campaign.

For one thing, the campaign, which probably lasted for 30 days (this is the standard value for KS), was 30 hours away from its end point when this article was published, but still a long way from having reached its $16,528 goal. Then there's the question revolving around what carmaker thing of this, since there doesn't seem to be any direct connection to them.

The papercraft adventures also seem to spread beyond machines such as the Ferrari F40 or the Porsche Moby Dick shown in the campaign, with Ayrton Senna's racing helmet also being on the list.

