Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan GT Looks Like a Veneno, Kit Costs Supra Money

Basically, there's no excuse - if you don't enjoy this kit, you can't blame it on something else. For the record, with the Huracan proving to be the most popular supercar in the history of the brand, it's only normal for certain owners to seek a custom look.
It's worth noting that the new downforce hardware is quite a departure from the original LB Walk Huracan kit that also debuted at SEMA, albeit four years ago.
So while the first package was distinguishable thanks to its riveted-on fenders, we are now looking at a more organic integration.
In fact, the whole thing looks like the kind of aero armor you'd find on a racecar (here's what looks like a rendering portraying this Raging Bull in a forbidden motorsport livery). Of maybe you just feel like comparing this to uber-special Sant'Agata Bolognese machines like the Veneno.
The package, which probably also fits the new Huracan Evo, comes in multiple flavors. And, based on the presence of carbon or lack of the wonder material, the price ranges from $39,420 all the way to $59,940. So yes, you could buy a C8 Corvette for the money.
Be sure to check out all the social media posts below for the complete Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan GT SEMA eye candy, okay?
Did someone say SEMA?!
LB Performance Silhouette Huracan.
LB Performance Silhouette Huracan .