Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan GT Looks Like a Veneno, Kit Costs Supra Money

6 Nov 2019
by author pic
There are certain gear heads who claim they love widebody kits, but point their fingers at the usually-striking finishes of such projects, talking about how they get in the way. Well, Liberty Walk is showcasing its new Lamborghini Huracan GT kit at SEMA in at least four shades, so you easily pick your fav.
So while you can choose between white, yellow (this one has a rear bumper delete), red and olive/grey, the wheels are also different. Oh, and as a side note, unlike the shows that have banned girls, the Vegas venue still allows models to bring us closer to the displayed builds.

Basically, there's no excuse - if you don't enjoy this kit, you can't blame it on something else. For the record, with the Huracan proving to be the most popular supercar in the history of the brand, it's only normal for certain owners to seek a custom look.

It's worth noting that the new downforce hardware is quite a departure from the original LB Walk Huracan kit that also debuted at SEMA, albeit four years ago.

So while the first package was distinguishable thanks to its riveted-on fenders, we are now looking at a more organic integration.

In fact, the whole thing looks like the kind of aero armor you'd find on a racecar (here's what looks like a rendering portraying this Raging Bull in a forbidden motorsport livery). Of maybe you just feel like comparing this to uber-special Sant'Agata Bolognese machines like the Veneno.

The package, which probably also fits the new Huracan Evo, comes in multiple flavors. And, based on the presence of carbon or lack of the wonder material, the price ranges from $39,420 all the way to $59,940. So yes, you could buy a C8 Corvette for the money.

Be sure to check out all the social media posts below for the complete Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan GT SEMA eye candy, okay?




