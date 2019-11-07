autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Countach "F1" Shows Formula One Widebody, Carbon Taillights

7 Nov 2019, 18:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
This is a big week for the car gaming community, with the Need For Speed: Heat title being set free into the world. And one digital artist has set out to beat the game with the help of the Lamborghini Countach, but this isn't what you'd expect.
6 photos
Lamborghini Countach "F1"Lamborghini Countach "F1"Lamborghini Countach "F1"Lamborghini Countach "F1"Lamborghini Countach "F1"
You see, when a gamer normally takes on such a challenge, it involves actually playing the game (you know, one-upping the AI and all). Nevertheless, pixel wielder Timothy Adry Emmanuel has decided to do things differently - the 3D artist wanted to see if he could create a widebody Countach that's wilder than the one you can build in the latest installment of the NFS franchise.

And you are now looking at the result - those of you who are in a rush can simply check out the screenshots above, even though it would be a pity not to zoom in on the video below, which showcases the birth process of the contraption.

It all starts with Autodesk 3ds Max three-dimentional modeling and this is where the artist throws the iconic Marcello Gandini design into the blender with a Formula One car.

Then, the gear head moves on to Keyshot, a land where the machine we're talking about gets the eye candy people like to call "texture".

Given the F1 aero work the V12 Sant'Agata Bolognese toy has received, the resulting widebody kit is one of the wildest we've featured to date and yet it wouldn't take all that much to build this in the real world.

Hopefully, if anybody chooses to make the said transition, he or she will use a Lamborghini Countach replica rather than toucing an original masterpiece (only 1983 were built and, sandly, not all of them survived). After all, this kind of pathway is the one Japanese tuner Liberty Walk used when creating the Miura widebody.

Lamborghini Countach Lamborghini rendering pic of the day speed shot Need for Speed
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Why You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space TelescopeWhy You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space Telescope
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One American-Made Motorcycles: Metal Soldiers of World War IAmerican-Made Motorcycles: Metal Soldiers of World War I
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road How the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ ThunderHow the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ Thunder
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI SianLAMBORGHINI Sian ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day