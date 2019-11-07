Classic MX-5 Miata Looks Ready for the Cyberpunk 2077 Universe

If we know anything about CD Projekt Red, it's that they like a bit of variety. Dwarves, witches, elves and all kinds of weird people were part of the Witcher universe. We've hoped that it will be the same in Cyberpunk 2077, with not just the people, but also the rides.
The Miata is a relatively young car, celebrating its 20th birthday only recently. However, it's already secured its cult status by being the answer to all kinds of questions. Cheap autocross car? Miata. RWD roadster? Miata. Pop up headlights? That too.
We want to believe that pop-out lights are what make the NA so popular. It's about twice the price of an NB (used), even though the latter model had a bunch of technological advantages plus a tad more power.
Speaking of pop-ups, they're making a bit of comeback, as owners of JDM cars, in particular, have begun to retrofit small strips of bright LED instead of those old round lenses. Here's an example of what that might look like in a rendering created by Brad Builds.
It's got all sorts of other things going on with it, like a massive widebody kit, mirrors mounted so far up the nose you probably can't see them, huge aero and lowered stance.
Given the exhaust coming out of the hood and the radiator at the front, it's clear that Brad envisions this as an ICE project. However, electricity will almost certainly take over by the year 2077. Sure, we might not have Lithium-based batteries, replacing them with crazy fusion cores or hydrogen fuel cells, but the motors will be electric... except the last GT-R from Elysium, that thing can stay the way it is.
By the way, the artist says he's struggling with this image. So let's give him a word of encouragement if via Instagram comments. And if you haven't had your fill of Miatas, check out this crazy 5.4-liter Ford swap.
