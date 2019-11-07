Naked Honda S2000 Has Acura Headlights, Is Almost Hellaflush

Honda contemplated a mid-engined sports car with hybrid tech, like the NSX. But it's pretty clear that what Americans really want is the engineering special, all-engine, fun to drive and interesting to tune.
This little project is a perfect demonstration of how crazy the community gets. Belonging to Reyes Jesus aka @Reyes_s2k, it apparently won some kind of SEMA award two years ago. The guy appears to be an auto mechanic and this is his baby.
First off, the stance featuring extra-wide Rotiform wheels is almost Hellaflush. "Almost" because there's no fenders for the rubber to sit flush with, which doesn't mean this is a stripped-out Mad Max machine. In fact, this happens to be one of the best S2000 custom paint jobs we've ever seen.
Every piece of the engine is now in full view, and it's gorgeous. You can't find any stock bits here, just custom-made manifold, radiator, a giant red turbocharger. She's pushing 400 horsepower now, and just like with the Civic Type R, both VTEC and Turbo can kick in, yo!
Bits of a body kit can also be spotted here and there, like the custom bumper and extensions at the back. You also can't miss the eyes. While the old S2000 was dated by its headlights, this one borrows them from an Acura. To our untrained eyes, these are ILX lights, but we could be wrong about that since the bottom part is hidden.
A closer look to a few of the crazy fab ideas @rbs_adrenaline_factory_ came out with and really put it to work. Never have I seen anything like it, feels good to be able to show this to you guys. Their is more to this car that I will show it to y’all as we go. O Custom fab work by @rbs_adrenaline_factory_ Paint work by @ulises_jdm Headlights by @lisaudiokc Wheels by@rotiform Power-coat work by @nanmowheels Suspension by @air_lift_performance Seats by @braumracing Intake Manifold by @fullblownmotorsports Radiator by @mishimoto