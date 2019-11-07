Naked Honda S2000 Has Acura Headlights, Is Almost Hellaflush

View this post on Instagram

A closer look to a few of the crazy fab ideas @rbs_adrenaline_factory_ came out with and really put it to work. Never have I seen anything like it, feels good to be able to show this to you guys. Their is more to this car that I will show it to y’all as we go. O Custom fab work by @rbs_adrenaline_factory_ Paint work by @ulises_jdm Headlights by @lisaudiokc Wheels by@rotiform Power-coat work by @nanmowheels Suspension by @air_lift_performance Seats by @braumracing Intake Manifold by @fullblownmotorsports Radiator by @mishimoto

A post shared by Reyes Jesus9 (@reyes_s2k) on Oct 21, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT