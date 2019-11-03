Mazda Miata "Hot Rod" Has Ford 5.4L V8, Engine Compartment Exposed

View this post on Instagram

Fenders are done, finally. Swipety swipe —>. I’m garbage at sheetmetal so these were a mega challenge to shape and weld so they’d be bolt-on and also blend in smoothly without the luxury of paint or filler to mask ugly spots. Still have to make the front winglets but otherwise the major parts fabrication is done now. On to the nitpicky shit, wiring n’ such... • • • #fabrication #miata #hotrod #v8 #tigwelding #mazda #ratrod #trackcar

