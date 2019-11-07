A Lamborghini Speedboat to Go With Your Lamborghini Roadster

A perfect match for your Lamborghini Centenario Roadster is in the making and she will be taking you on just as exciting adventures on water. “She” is a speedboat from Officina Armare Design, dubbed simply A43.
A43 is only in concept stage right now, but promises to be just as thrilling, luxurious and reliable as the car that inspired her creation. Made entirely of carbon fiber in black and canary yellow, just like the car it draws on for inspiration (but the maker is considering including other color options in the future), it is powerful and versatile, sleek and fast. She is the beauty and brawn combined in ideal measure, just like the Centenario.
The cruiser comes with a very sleek hull and large side air intakes, which makes her able to reach maximum speeds of 80 knots, and cruise leisurely at 50 knots. She is a tribute to Lamborghini cars so, in the making, the Milan-based studio included as much Lambo innovations as possible. Narrow LED headlights, inverted bow and sharp angles make the A43 into the bigger but still just as stunning sibling of the Centenario.
The interior is minimalist but entirely functional, furnished in elegant, luxurious textures like wood, leather and carbon. The cruiser includes a sofa for 4 that can double as a sunbathing area, a dining table, fridge, sink and cooking stove, and also the ever-necessary dedicated Champagne compartment. You can’t possibly ride in a Lambo and not have champagne, cooled at the exact, perfect temperature. The A43 also has a bathroom with a shower, so it can easily adapt to overnight accommodation, should need be.
Naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V12 engines propel the A43 to Lamborghini-worthy speeds. Caterpillar Three60 pod drives ensure smooth, stable sailing even at high speeds, while a lateral bow thruster fitted near the bow serves to improve maneuverability when docking or traveling at lower speeds.
The day cruiser comes with storage space for a couple of Seabobs and a rack for bikes or surf boards. She is the perfect “little” boat to take out on day adventures, in between driving around in your Lamborghini and sailing in your Lamborghini yacht.
