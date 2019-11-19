C8 Corvette Crowned MotorTrend Car of the Year 2020

autoevolution

It’s “a mid-engined masterpiece” and a “disrupter.” The most radical overhaul of the ‘Vette also happens to be quite a bargain at $60k for the quickest and fastest Stingray ever, and MotorTrend likes it more than the 911.
The ever-popular Porsche and the 2020 Toyota GR Supra were beaten by the Chevy in the motoring publication’s COTY awards, and the newcomer is “a game changer” in its own right. General Motors spent more than five years developing the C8, starting off with an Australian ute with Porsche’s dual-clutch transmission paired to a small-block V8 powerplant bang in the middle.

MotorTrend and a few other ‘Vette enthusiasts believe that the C8 is the biggest step forward since the first-gen Acura NSX as far as everyday supercars are concerned. Usability is of the essence here, and even with the electronic nannies turned off for racetrack driving, the Gen 8 exhibits predictable handling.

Switching the engine from the front to the middle of the vehicle also translates to a sharper turn-in behavior, and accelerating off the line is also better thanks to more weight over the rear axle. What comes as a surprise, however, is that the LT2 is a cam-in-block design while Ford boasts a DOHC valvetrain in the 5.0-liter Coyote powering the Mustang sports coupe and F-150 pickup truck.

The cabin is quiet enough for day-to-day driving, getting into and out of the car isn’t as difficult as you’d think, and the suspension works its magic on imperfect road surfaces thanks to Magnetic Ride Control technology. It also beggars belief how much of a difference there is between the C7 and C8 in terms of interior quality, let alone the fighter jet-inspired dashboard design.

On the blacktop, the quarter-mile run is finished in 11.1 seconds at 123.2 miles per hour. That’s 0.1 seconds quicker than the 911 Carrera S, a car that costs a lot more than your bog-standard Corvette. Even the Ferrari 812 Superfast blushes with admiration for the C8 thanks to a 0-to-60 of 2.9 seconds.

On that note, would you consider the C8 or look at something more premium for the same money, something like the BMW M4 coupe?
