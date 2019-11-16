autoevolution

Fake Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Actually a Chevy Truck, Has Bird Hood Ornament

The birth of the Cullinan, the first SUV in the history of Rolls-Royce, has opened a lot of doors, but not necessarily in the way Crewe would've imagined. For instance, there are more and more high-riding builds that try to replicate the British model. And we can now talk about a Chevy example that's as good as any.
The Chevrolet pickup truck we have here went for a Cullinan appearance, despite the body style difference between the two being more than obvious.

Sure, such contraptions aren't something from the #praise category, but we do have to admit there are a few things not wrong with this particular one.

For instance, whoever built this workhorse managed to keep the whole thing in the GM arena. For one, the only piece that doesn't come from the American automotive producer is the traditional RR grille.

As for the headlights, these appear to be covered up in a way that makes them resemble those of the Goodwood SUV, at least from a distance.

"What about the front bumper?" I hear you asking? Well, as an aficionado commenting on the social media post below, which portrays the contraption, the front apron was borrowed from a GMC Yukon.

Then there's the budget aura of the build - quite a lot of the Rolls effect is achieved via the two-tone finish of the Chevrolet. We must also mention the windshield decal, along with the extra yellow lights found across the vehicle. As for the custom wheels, these are obviously part of the said paint scheme.

However, there's one element that will split opinions more than all the others and that has to be the bird replacing the Spirit Of Ecstasy on top of the said grille - who knows? Perhaps the owner of the vehicle is in the business of raising birds or maybe we're just talking about grabbing some more attention...

