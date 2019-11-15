Widebody C8 Corvette "Arrow" Has Awesome Split Wing

View this post on Instagram

C8 V3 Teaser. I'm sure a lot of people have had polarizing opinions on the new Corvette. Not going to lie, being a Corvette fanboy, I was probably one of them too. But after having able to work out some designs on this car, I can say that its got amazing potential to be a showstopper. Hopefully this kit changes your view if you didn't like the car initially. I'm also working on developing some artificial lighting techniques currently. @the_kyza and @arnold_design prove to be a good inspiration always. And those NFS Heat loading screens More shots incoming soon. . . . . . #corvette #corvettec8 #stingray #corvettestingray #chevy #chevrolet #3d #rendering #render #art #illustration #design #icon #stance #lighting ##speedhunters #car #carlifestyle #blacklist @gabe.design #vibe #night #joyofmachine #nightlife

