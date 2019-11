Widebody C8 Corvette "Arrow" Has Awesome Split Wing

There have been tons of widebody renderings aiming to make the 2020 Corvette appear even more muscular, and yet the one we have here is special - the image manages to achieve a certain balance between a tuner look and the kind of factory bad boy image you'd expect from the inevitable Z06 or ZR1 incarnations of the GM halo car.In my book, the aero pieces that stands out the most can be found at the rear of the vehicle, especially the split wing of the Corvette.Now, digital artist Karan Adivi, who is the mind behind these pixels, has dropped a message along with his rendering, and the 3D specialist is apparently aiming to expand the fan base of the Chevy "I'm sure a lot of people have had polarizing opinions on the new Corvette. Not going to lie, being a Corvette fanboy, I was probably one of them too. But after having able to work out some designs on this car, I can say that its got amazing potential to be a showstopper. Hopefully this kit changes your view if you didn't like the car initially," we are being told.And while we're talking about this go-fast machine, you should know that its $59,995 starting price has led to a new financial unit being used on the Internet. If you like to spend time on social media, you shouldn't be surprised to come across car lovers measuring the value of their houses, or the price tag of other cars, in C8 Corvettes.