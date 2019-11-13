autoevolution
 

Modernized 1967 Corvette Stingray Looks Sharp, Chopped Roof Stands Out

13 Nov 2019, 11:00 UTC ·
By now, those of you who follow our SpeedShot tales might've already become accustomed to the pixel work of The Sketch Monkey. Marouane, to use the artist's real name, likes to bring retro icons up to modern design standards. And while he's already added a few touches to the front/side of the 1967 Corvette Stingray, the pixel wielder is now back on the topic to redo the posterior of the C3.
7 photos
Modernized C3 Corvette renderingModernized C3 Corvette renderingModernized C3 Corvette renderingModernized C3 Corvette renderingModernized C3 Corvette renderingModernized C3 Corvette rendering
This generation of the 'Vette has one of the most easily recognizable silhouettes, which means it has been the topic of multiple modding jobs over the years, be they virtual or real.

Now, as the artist aptly points out, this is the kind of Chevy that doesn't require heavy changes. In fact, the most important touches brought by the gear head involve placing more of a focus on key styling features that were already there, bringing the roof like slightly lower and stretching the A-pillar a tad.

And one of the most interesting areas is the rear valance, where the bumper lines of the '67 Corvette Stingray now extend into a diffuser-like element, while the exhaust tips were obviously added - the side exhaust of the original was removed due to safety reasons, as it would happen in the real world.

Of course, this visual adventure is not perfect. For one, the wheels of the machine appear to have a strong connection to the tuning realm, which might not please everybody.

In the end, though, it's still pleasing to watch the Photoshop transformation of this Stingray, which is precisely what you can do in the clip below. Nevertheless, if you happen to be in a rush, the screenshots above should have you covered.

PS: If you happened to miss the front end redesign and wish to check out the process, you can find the pixel work here.

Chevrolet Corvette C3 Corvette Chevrolet Corvette speed shot rendering
