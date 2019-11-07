Lamborghini Huracan Evo Drag Races McLaren 600LT Spider, Runs Out of Luck

A drag race between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and the McLaren 600LT Spider - isn't this wrong for at least two reasons? Well, no. First of all, if we look at the price and the performance numbers, the Huracan Evo is a 600LT, not a 720S competitor. Secondly, there's no problem with the Macca's Spider form being used here, since this has turned into a habit ever since the days of the early MP4-12C.

4 photos