Lamborghini Huracan Evo Drag Races McLaren 600LT Spider, Runs Out of Luck

AWD

The British automotive producer takes price in its carbon construction, which means Woking's open-top models are closer to their fixed-roof siblings (think: weight, performance) than in the case of Italian exotics.And with the 600 hp Longtail model obviously being a friend of the racetrack, this definitely applies in the case of the 600LT.However, Sant'Agata Bolognese complete overhauled the tech side of the Huracan for the Evo mid-cycle revamp, as I discovered while reviewing the supercar earlier this year.For one thing, firepower has jumped by 40 ponies to 640 hp thanks to the Huracan Performante spec of the newcomer's V10. Then we have the handling bonus, coming thanks to rear-wheel steering,torque vectoring and an electronic brain controlling all the velocity aspects of the Raging Bull.The two mid-engined monsters were thrown at each other by Motorsport Magazine, with the drag race taking place on an airfield.A human was cast in the role of Christmas Tree - unlike in the case of a drag strip adventure, where the clock doesn't start ticking until the car gets off the line, getting an even start was important here.Nevertheless, the mag didn't deliver any numbers for the two beasts. And the ending of the race, when the 600LT and the Huracan Evo reach the cone signaling the finish line, will see you playing with the pause feature of the video below for a photo finish.In terms of the decibel fight, the naturally aspirated heart of the Lambo means this fight has a clear winner, as you'll notice in the clip.