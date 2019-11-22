Widebody 2020 Chevrolet Silverado "Fat Boy" Looks Wide and Low

If you're looking for a tuning trend these days, you can't go wrong with the widebody kit. Sure, such aero shenanigans have been around for long enough, but this decade has seen more WB kits than ever and the rise of social media only adds fuel to this fire. In fact, the widebody take is now gaining popularity among pickup truck fans. Case in point with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that brought us here.

19 photos