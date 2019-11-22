Widebody 2020 Chevrolet Silverado "Fat Boy" Looks Wide and Low

If you're looking for a tuning trend these days, you can't go wrong with the widebody kit. Sure, such aero shenanigans have been around for long enough, but this decade has seen more WB kits than ever and the rise of social media only adds fuel to this fire. In fact, the widebody take is now gaining popularity among pickup truck fans. Case in point with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that brought us here.
This workhorse has been given a thorough visual transformation, even though the components that generate this effect aren't all that wild. To be more precise, we're talking about fat fenders, and the front units take the cake. That's because these connect to the front fascia of the truck.
And if we zoom in on the lower area of the pickup, we'll notice an aerodynamic armor, which might just involve some carbon fiber play.
Of course, the heavily reduced ride height of the machine also contributes to the noticeable appearance transformation. And while this part of the project could easily get controversial, you should know this ground clearance reduction comes via an air suspension. This means the one behind the wheel can easily lift the vehicle when the driving conditions require it. And yes, this is another trend that seems to keep going higher and higher these days and here's a recent real-world example for you.
Then again, the rugged terrain abilities of the Silverado are seriously limited by the new wheel/tire package, which does just as much for lateral Gs as it does for one's Cars & Coffee aura.
"Who is the one behind the pixels we have here?" I hear you asking. Well, the rendering comes from a gear head called Karan Adivi, whose Instagram account has a clear message for us: 3D automotive design.
