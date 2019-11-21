2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Ready for the U.S. with Tiny Engines for Under $20k

The Trailblazer nameplate is getting ready to make a return to the U.S. market next year, and the new small SUV was just unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. To be priced at under $20,000, the car will take its place in the Chevy lineup between the Trax and Equinox, hoping to appeal to the younger generation.
The Trailblazer nameplate has been off the U.S. market for years now, after the carmaker replaced it with the Traverse a decade ago. A model with this name is currently on the market but only sells in Asia and South America.
From spring 2020 that will change though, and the new addition to the SUV family of Chevrolet cars will head to the road with Blazer-inspired styling, state-of-the-art technologies and engines to match.
"The Trailblazer doesn’t simply let customers express their personal style. It encourages it with uniquely styled trims that allow buyers to select a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle,” said in a statement Stuart Norris, design director of global Chevrolet compact SUVs. “Its design is bold, confident and full of personality.”
Two tiny little engines will form the backbone of the lineup, namely a 1.2- and a 1.3-liter turbo with up to 155 horsepower. Both are paired to a CVT transmission, but the bigger engine will also be available with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive.
Three driving modes are available for the vehicle, Normal, Snow and Sport, and it uses the selectable AWD system that is already deployed on the Blazer and Traverse.
Despite being marketed as a small SUV, the car provides more than enough space for one’s daily needs. The storage capacity is up to 54.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, and objects as long as 8.5 feet can be transported inside.
To appeal to the tech-savvy generation of drivers, the Trailblazer comes with things like Bluetooth compatibility, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio.
Several trims will be available, but for now Chevrolet did not mention much about them.
From spring 2020 that will change though, and the new addition to the SUV family of Chevrolet cars will head to the road with Blazer-inspired styling, state-of-the-art technologies and engines to match.
"The Trailblazer doesn’t simply let customers express their personal style. It encourages it with uniquely styled trims that allow buyers to select a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle,” said in a statement Stuart Norris, design director of global Chevrolet compact SUVs. “Its design is bold, confident and full of personality.”
Two tiny little engines will form the backbone of the lineup, namely a 1.2- and a 1.3-liter turbo with up to 155 horsepower. Both are paired to a CVT transmission, but the bigger engine will also be available with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive.
Three driving modes are available for the vehicle, Normal, Snow and Sport, and it uses the selectable AWD system that is already deployed on the Blazer and Traverse.
Despite being marketed as a small SUV, the car provides more than enough space for one’s daily needs. The storage capacity is up to 54.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, and objects as long as 8.5 feet can be transported inside.
To appeal to the tech-savvy generation of drivers, the Trailblazer comes with things like Bluetooth compatibility, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio.
Several trims will be available, but for now Chevrolet did not mention much about them.