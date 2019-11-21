autoevolution

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Ready for the U.S. with Tiny Engines for Under $20k

21 Nov 2019, 10:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Trailblazer nameplate is getting ready to make a return to the U.S. market next year, and the new small SUV was just unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. To be priced at under $20,000, the car will take its place in the Chevy lineup between the Trax and Equinox, hoping to appeal to the younger generation.
27 photos
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
The Trailblazer nameplate has been off the U.S. market for years now, after the carmaker replaced it with the Traverse a decade ago. A model with this name is currently on the market but only sells in Asia and South America.

From spring 2020 that will change though, and the new addition to the SUV family of Chevrolet cars will head to the road with Blazer-inspired styling, state-of-the-art technologies and engines to match.

"The Trailblazer doesn’t simply let customers express their personal style. It encourages it with uniquely styled trims that allow buyers to select a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle,” said in a statement Stuart Norris, design director of global Chevrolet compact SUVs. “Its design is bold, confident and full of personality.”

Two tiny little engines will form the backbone of the lineup, namely a 1.2- and a 1.3-liter turbo with up to 155 horsepower. Both are paired to a CVT transmission, but the bigger engine will also be available with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive.

Three driving modes are available for the vehicle, Normal, Snow and Sport, and it uses the selectable AWD system that is already deployed on the Blazer and Traverse.

Despite being marketed as a small SUV, the car provides more than enough space for one’s daily needs. The storage capacity is up to 54.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, and objects as long as 8.5 feet can be transported inside.

To appeal to the tech-savvy generation of drivers, the Trailblazer comes with things like Bluetooth compatibility, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio.

Several trims will be available, but for now Chevrolet did not mention much about them.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer chevrolet trailblazer Chevrolet 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show SUV
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8 CoupeCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day