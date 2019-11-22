General Motors Electric Pickup Truck Heading to Dealers in the Fall of 2021

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels

In early 2019, General Motors let it slip that it’s considering the Sierra EV as the manufacturer’s first-ever pickup truck with all-electric propulsion . Catching up to Tesla, Rivian, and the Ford F-150 EV is one thing, but chief executive officer Mary Barra promised that General Motors will keep its promise by the end of 2021. 18 photos EV earlier this month, but sources peg the Sierra EV in 2023 along with the Cadillac Escalade EV. On the other hand, Detroit-Hamtramck gears up for “



Head honcho Barra made the grand announcement at the Barclays Global Auto Conference, claiming that the e-truck will go on sale in the fall of 2021. That’s one year earlier than Tesla can deliver the



At the Capital Markets Day 2019 in January, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit announced through Barra that Cadillac will be the lead EV brand within General Motors. The BEV3 vehicle architecture and an e-crossover concept were also confirmed, and GM previously promised to roll out 20 electric vehicles by 2023.



The



What comes as a surprise is that GM wants to bring Hummer back from the dead, a brand that failed miserably by not paying attention to consumer demand and market conditions. General Motors had to put an end to Hummer following the Chapter 11 reorganization from June 2009. Saab and Saturn came to a grinding halt as well.



What comes as a surprise is that GM wants to bring Hummer back from the dead, a brand that failed miserably by not paying attention to consumer demand and market conditions. General Motors had to put an end to Hummer following the Chapter 11 reorganization from June 2009. Saab and Saturn came to a grinding halt as well.

On an ending note, let's put our fisheye lens on and take a look at the ultra wide-angle picture. With so many players fighting for a piece of a new segment in the automotive business, competition will force everyone involved to come up with better electric trucks in a relatively short timeframe.